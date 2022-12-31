Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bard 62, Rosa Parks Arts 28
Brick Memorial 69, Marlboro 58
Cedar Creek 66, Pleasantville 61
Cherry Hill East 59, Cherry Hill West 56
Cinnaminson 59, Gloucester City 49
Cliffside Park 73, Bergen Charter 27
Clifton 50, Passaic 38
Colonia 61, Union City 51
Colts Neck 65, Red Bank Catholic 52
Delaware Valley Regional 85, North Warren 65
Dematha, Md. 70, Bergen Catholic 53
Dickinson 47, Ridgefield Park 46
Ewing 50, Allentown 39
Freehold 53, Brick Memorial 44
Hasbrouck Heights 47, Pompton Lakes 30
High Point 63, Whippany Park 29
Hoboken 60, Wayne Hills 48
Howell 53, Holy Spirit 42
Lakeland 72, American Christian 71
Lenape 41, Mainland Regional 29
Matawan 46, Hamilton West 45
Moon, Pa. 80, Elizabeth 63
Neptune 56, Pioneer Academy 41
Newark East Side 46, Arts 37
Passaic Valley 61, McNair 50
Pennsbury, Pa. 64, Shawnee 33
Pennsville Memorial 71, Buena Regional 42
Plainfield 63, Tech 31
Point Pleasant Boro 70, Jackson Liberty 39
Ramsey 49, Glen Rock 27
River Dell 39, Memorial 35
Riverside 62, Maple Shade 40
Sayreville 52, Long Branch 41
Snyder 80, West Caldwell Tech 53
South Lakes, Va. 61, Middle Township 58
St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Seton Hall Prep 44
Sterling 72, Clearview Regional 62
Trenton Central 73, Piscataway 42
Union 50, Pope John XXIII 48
Veritas Christian Academy 52, Bethlehem Christian, Pa. 37
Vernon 73, Boonton 51
Warwick, N.Y. 53, Lodi 43
West Windsor-Plainsboro North 78, Stem Civics 21
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 48, Southern 42
Westampton Tech 66, KIPP Cooper Norcross 51
Westfield 62, Woodbridge 49
Wildwood Catholic 42, Bishop Eustace Prep 18
