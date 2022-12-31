AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bard 62, Rosa Parks Arts 28

Brick Memorial 69, Marlboro 58

Cedar Creek 66, Pleasantville 61

Cherry Hill East 59, Cherry Hill West 56

Cinnaminson 59, Gloucester City 49

Cliffside Park 73, Bergen Charter 27

Clifton 50, Passaic 38

Colonia 61, Union City 51

Colts Neck 65, Red Bank Catholic 52

Delaware Valley Regional 85, North Warren 65

Dematha, Md. 70, Bergen Catholic 53

Dickinson 47, Ridgefield Park 46

Ewing 50, Allentown 39

Freehold 53, Brick Memorial 44

Hasbrouck Heights 47, Pompton Lakes 30

High Point 63, Whippany Park 29

Hoboken 60, Wayne Hills 48

Howell 53, Holy Spirit 42

Lakeland 72, American Christian 71

Lenape 41, Mainland Regional 29

Matawan 46, Hamilton West 45

Moon, Pa. 80, Elizabeth 63

Neptune 56, Pioneer Academy 41

Newark East Side 46, Arts 37

Passaic Valley 61, McNair 50

Pennsbury, Pa. 64, Shawnee 33

Pennsville Memorial 71, Buena Regional 42

Plainfield 63, Tech 31

Point Pleasant Boro 70, Jackson Liberty 39

Ramsey 49, Glen Rock 27

River Dell 39, Memorial 35

Riverside 62, Maple Shade 40

Sayreville 52, Long Branch 41

Snyder 80, West Caldwell Tech 53

South Lakes, Va. 61, Middle Township 58

St. Thomas Aquinas 52, Seton Hall Prep 44

Sterling 72, Clearview Regional 62

Trenton Central 73, Piscataway 42

    • Union 50, Pope John XXIII 48

    Veritas Christian Academy 52, Bethlehem Christian, Pa. 37

    Vernon 73, Boonton 51

    Warwick, N.Y. 53, Lodi 43

    West Windsor-Plainsboro North 78, Stem Civics 21

    West Windsor-Plainsboro South 48, Southern 42

    Westampton Tech 66, KIPP Cooper Norcross 51

    Westfield 62, Woodbridge 49

    Wildwood Catholic 42, Bishop Eustace Prep 18

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

