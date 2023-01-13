Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Barnegat 50, Manalapan 45
Barringer 38, Shabazz 9
Bayonne 56, Lincoln 20
Belleville 41, Golda Och 22
Bernards 43, Manville 23
Bishop Eustace Prep 57, Cherry Hill West 39
Bloomfield 27, Livingston 18
Boonton 41, St. Elizabeth 23
Brearley 41, Roselle Park 22
Calvary Christian 41, Somerset Tech 31
Camden Catholic 61, Cherry Hill East 10
Cherokee 35, Shawnee 30
Cinnaminson 38, Moorestown 29
Columbia 38, East Orange 16
Delaware Valley Regional 47, Belvidere 46
Dumont 63, Dwight-Morrow 34
Eastern 51, Camden Tech 17
Eastside, S.C. 64, Bergen Tech 17
Elizabeth 55, Johnson 35
Fair Lawn 49, Passaic Valley 31
Ferris 40, BelovED Charter 33
Fort Lee 73, North Bergen 48
Gill St. Bernard’s 66, Hunterdon Central 16
Glen Ridge 36, Verona 33
Governor Livingston 46, Plainfield 40
Hackettstown 45, Kittatinny 42
Hanover Park 36, Kinnelon 32
Hillsborough 66, Bridgewater-Raritan 27
Holmdel 68, Long Branch 40
Holy Angels 68, DePaul Catholic 45
Hopewell Valley Central 44, Princeton Day 26
Immaculata 53, Montgomery 26
Irvington 59, West Side 27
Jefferson 62, North Warren 16
Jonathan Dayton 40, Union Catholic 28
Keansburg 45, Academy for Urban Leadership 15
Keyport 26, Lakewood 6
Manasquan 47, Wall 34
Marlboro 48, Freehold Township 40
Mendham 54, Morris Knolls 41
Middlesex 47, South Plainfield 43
Middletown South 54, Colts Neck 40
Millburn 55, Technology 21
Monmouth 43, Donovan Catholic 39
Monroe 60, Edison 36
Montville 64, Pope John XXIII 39
Morris Catholic 63, Madison 37
Morris Tech 65, Newton 40
Morristown 49, Chatham 46
Mountain Lakes 39, Whippany Park 14
Mt. St. Mary 39, Bound Brook 37
Newark Academy 49, Nutley 31
Newark Central 65, West Essex 61
Newark East Side 50, Arts 4
Newark Lab 60, Orange 26
North Plainfield 49, J.P. Stevens 35
North Star Academy 36, Montclair 29
Northern Highlands 60, Paramus Catholic 34
Oak Knoll 33, Summit 32
Ocean City 47, Williamstown 40
Parsippany 36, Dover 10
Parsippany Hills 54, Villa Walsh 29
Pascack Valley 41, Demarest 18
Passaic Charter 44, Mary Help 12
Passaic Tech 38, Passaic 36
Paterson Kennedy 31, Clifton 19
Paul VI 76, Winslow 39
Penn Tech 44, LEAP Academy 41
Pequannock 44, Morristown-Beard 33
Perth Amboy 43, Sayreville 31
Pingry 56, Warren Hills 47
Piscataway 40, North Brunswick 29
Pitman 50, Deptford 44
Ramapo 63, Ridgewood 17
Ramsey 34, Mahwah 33
Rancocas Valley 47, Seneca 45
Ranney 41, Neptune 30
Red Bank Catholic 60, Red Bank Regional 38
Ridge 60, Phillipsburg 33
River Dell 54, Pascack Hills 20
Rumson-Fair Haven 73, Middletown North 21
Rutgers Prep 72, Franklin 42
Shore Regional 38, Ocean Township 32
Somerville 33, Voorhees 31
South Brunswick 67, East Brunswick 47
Sparta 61, Morris Hills 23
Spotswood 56, CAPS Central 13
St. Benedict’s 63, Union 19
St. John Vianney 82, Raritan 26
St. Rose 53, Point Pleasant Boro 30
St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Colonia 29
Teaneck 51, Old Tappan 39
Toms River East 36, Lacey 25
Trinity Hall 50, Howell 30
Union City 73, Snyder 12
Vernon 51, Hopatcong 23
Watchung Hills 51, North Hunterdon 44
Wayne Hills 56, Lakeland 34
Wayne Valley 36, West Milford 20
West Orange 43, Mt. St. Dominic 28
Westfield 61, New Providence 48
Westwood 57, Indian Hills 33
Woodbridge 74, Iselin Kennedy 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/