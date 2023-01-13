AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Barnegat 50, Manalapan 45

Barringer 38, Shabazz 9

Bayonne 56, Lincoln 20

Belleville 41, Golda Och 22

Bernards 43, Manville 23

Bishop Eustace Prep 57, Cherry Hill West 39

Bloomfield 27, Livingston 18

Boonton 41, St. Elizabeth 23

Brearley 41, Roselle Park 22

Calvary Christian 41, Somerset Tech 31

Camden Catholic 61, Cherry Hill East 10

Cherokee 35, Shawnee 30

Cinnaminson 38, Moorestown 29

Columbia 38, East Orange 16

Delaware Valley Regional 47, Belvidere 46

Dumont 63, Dwight-Morrow 34

Eastern 51, Camden Tech 17

Eastside, S.C. 64, Bergen Tech 17

Elizabeth 55, Johnson 35

Fair Lawn 49, Passaic Valley 31

Ferris 40, BelovED Charter 33

Fort Lee 73, North Bergen 48

Gill St. Bernard’s 66, Hunterdon Central 16

Glen Ridge 36, Verona 33

Governor Livingston 46, Plainfield 40

Hackettstown 45, Kittatinny 42

Hanover Park 36, Kinnelon 32

Hillsborough 66, Bridgewater-Raritan 27

Holmdel 68, Long Branch 40

Holy Angels 68, DePaul Catholic 45

Hopewell Valley Central 44, Princeton Day 26

Immaculata 53, Montgomery 26

Irvington 59, West Side 27

Jefferson 62, North Warren 16

Jonathan Dayton 40, Union Catholic 28

Keansburg 45, Academy for Urban Leadership 15

Keyport 26, Lakewood 6

Manasquan 47, Wall 34

Marlboro 48, Freehold Township 40

    • Mendham 54, Morris Knolls 41

    Middlesex 47, South Plainfield 43

    Middletown South 54, Colts Neck 40

    Millburn 55, Technology 21

    Monmouth 43, Donovan Catholic 39

    Monroe 60, Edison 36

    Montville 64, Pope John XXIII 39

    Morris Catholic 63, Madison 37

    Morris Tech 65, Newton 40

    Morristown 49, Chatham 46

    Mountain Lakes 39, Whippany Park 14

    Mt. St. Mary 39, Bound Brook 37

    Newark Academy 49, Nutley 31

    Newark Central 65, West Essex 61

    Newark East Side 50, Arts 4

    Newark Lab 60, Orange 26

    North Plainfield 49, J.P. Stevens 35

    North Star Academy 36, Montclair 29

    Northern Highlands 60, Paramus Catholic 34

    Oak Knoll 33, Summit 32

    Ocean City 47, Williamstown 40

    Parsippany 36, Dover 10

    Parsippany Hills 54, Villa Walsh 29

    Pascack Valley 41, Demarest 18

    Passaic Charter 44, Mary Help 12

    Passaic Tech 38, Passaic 36

    Paterson Kennedy 31, Clifton 19

    Paul VI 76, Winslow 39

    Penn Tech 44, LEAP Academy 41

    Pequannock 44, Morristown-Beard 33

    Perth Amboy 43, Sayreville 31

    Pingry 56, Warren Hills 47

    Piscataway 40, North Brunswick 29

    Pitman 50, Deptford 44

    Ramapo 63, Ridgewood 17

    Ramsey 34, Mahwah 33

    Rancocas Valley 47, Seneca 45

    Ranney 41, Neptune 30

    Red Bank Catholic 60, Red Bank Regional 38

    Ridge 60, Phillipsburg 33

    River Dell 54, Pascack Hills 20

    Rumson-Fair Haven 73, Middletown North 21

    Rutgers Prep 72, Franklin 42

    Shore Regional 38, Ocean Township 32

    Somerville 33, Voorhees 31

    South Brunswick 67, East Brunswick 47

    Sparta 61, Morris Hills 23

    Spotswood 56, CAPS Central 13

    St. Benedict’s 63, Union 19

    St. John Vianney 82, Raritan 26

    St. Rose 53, Point Pleasant Boro 30

    St. Thomas Aquinas 58, Colonia 29

    Teaneck 51, Old Tappan 39

    Toms River East 36, Lacey 25

    Trinity Hall 50, Howell 30

    Union City 73, Snyder 12

    Vernon 51, Hopatcong 23

    Watchung Hills 51, North Hunterdon 44

    Wayne Hills 56, Lakeland 34

    Wayne Valley 36, West Milford 20

    West Orange 43, Mt. St. Dominic 28

    Westfield 61, New Providence 48

    Westwood 57, Indian Hills 33

    Woodbridge 74, Iselin Kennedy 39

    ___

