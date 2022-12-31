AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bloomington North 46, Northview 33

Central Noble 42, S. Adams 30

Eastside 49, Heritage 35

Fishers 51, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 46

Madison Shawe 57, Cannelton 34

New Albany 64, Evansville Harrison 51

Eastern Greene Tournament=

11th Place=

Owen Valley 54, Martinsville 45

Consolation=

Eastern (Greene) 46, Loogootee 35

Southwestern (Hanover) 54, Martinsville 24

Semifinal=

Brownstown 31, N. Knox 30

Jasper 39, Trinity Lutheran 37

Third Place=

N. Knox 58, Trinity Lutheran 55

Northridge Tournament=

Championship=

NorthWood 82, Northridge 41

Fifth Place=

Knox 46, Merrillville 36

NorthRidge Tournament=

Pool A=

Northridge 67, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 28

Pool A=

Andrean 48, Knox 31

Pool B=

NorthWood 49, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47, OT

Rushville 39, Merrillville 35

Seventh Place=

Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 39

Third Place=

Andrean 52, Rushville 27

Plainfield Classic=

First Round=

Indpls Roncalli 66, Greensburg 60

New Palestine 52, Plainfield 46

Rock Creek Tournament=

Championship=

Rock Creek Academy 48, Christian Academy 38

First Round=

Christian Academy 53, Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 32

Rock Creek Academy 53, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40

Third Place=

Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 38, S. Central (Elizabeth) 28

Union City Invitational=

Fifth Place=

    • Union Co. 42, Adams Central 28

    Semifinal=

    Blackford 56, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 46

    Blue River 57, Union City 36

    Seventh Place=

    Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 49, Greenwood Christian 29

    Vincennes Rivet Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Corydon 63, Vincennes Rivet 45

    Lafayette Catholic 57, Vincennes 31

    Semifinal=

    Evansville Memorial 63, Evansville Mater Dei 37

    Lanesville 46, Tecumseh 31

    Warsaw Tournament=

    Championship=

    S. Bend Washington 70, Warsaw 49

    Fifth Place=

    Winchester 52, Kokomo 44

    Third Place=

    Columbia City 64, Chesterton 34

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

