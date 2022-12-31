Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bloomington North 46, Northview 33
Central Noble 42, S. Adams 30
Eastside 49, Heritage 35
Fishers 51, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 46
Madison Shawe 57, Cannelton 34
New Albany 64, Evansville Harrison 51
Eastern Greene Tournament=
11th Place=
Owen Valley 54, Martinsville 45
Consolation=
Eastern (Greene) 46, Loogootee 35
Southwestern (Hanover) 54, Martinsville 24
Semifinal=
Brownstown 31, N. Knox 30
Jasper 39, Trinity Lutheran 37
Third Place=
N. Knox 58, Trinity Lutheran 55
Northridge Tournament=
Championship=
NorthWood 82, Northridge 41
Fifth Place=
Knox 46, Merrillville 36
NorthRidge Tournament=
Pool A=
Northridge 67, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 28
Pool A=
Andrean 48, Knox 31
Pool B=
NorthWood 49, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47, OT
Rushville 39, Merrillville 35
Seventh Place=
Ft. Wayne Dwenger 43, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 39
Third Place=
Andrean 52, Rushville 27
Plainfield Classic=
First Round=
Indpls Roncalli 66, Greensburg 60
New Palestine 52, Plainfield 46
Rock Creek Tournament=
Championship=
Rock Creek Academy 48, Christian Academy 38
First Round=
Christian Academy 53, Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 32
Rock Creek Academy 53, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40
Third Place=
Lou. Collegiate, Ky. 38, S. Central (Elizabeth) 28
Union City Invitational=
Fifth Place=
Union Co. 42, Adams Central 28
Semifinal=
Blackford 56, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 46
Blue River 57, Union City 36
Seventh Place=
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 49, Greenwood Christian 29
Vincennes Rivet Tournament=
Consolation=
Corydon 63, Vincennes Rivet 45
Lafayette Catholic 57, Vincennes 31
Semifinal=
Evansville Memorial 63, Evansville Mater Dei 37
Lanesville 46, Tecumseh 31
Warsaw Tournament=
Championship=
S. Bend Washington 70, Warsaw 49
Fifth Place=
Winchester 52, Kokomo 44
Third Place=
Columbia City 64, Chesterton 34
___
