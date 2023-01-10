AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 58, Galva 31

Alton Marquette 54, Metro-East Lutheran 23

Arcola 55, Okaw Valley 35

Armstrong 31, Bismarck-Henning 17

Athens 50, Illini Central 37

Aurora Central Catholic 53, Wheaton Academy 31

Beecher 42, Momence 21

Bloomington Central Catholic 58, Illinois Valley Central 30

Blue Ridge 47, Heritage 20

Bradley-Bourbonnais 53, Oak Forest 16

Brimfield 50, Farmington 31

Bureau Valley 59, Mendota 28

Carlyle 37, Nashville 24

Catlin (Salt Fork) 50, Cissna Park 25

Century 49, Cobden 30

Champaign St. Thomas More 51, Tolono Unity 37

Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 42, Christian Liberty Academy 39

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 44, Prosser 35

Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 52, Harvey Thornton 44

Chicago Resurrection 52, Hope Academy 37

Columbia 49, Centralia 29

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City 50, North Clay 42

Cullom Tri-Point def. Illinois Lutheran, forfeit

Dieterich 49, Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 32

Dixon 45, Winnebago 33

Du Quoin 30, Sparta 28

Edwards County 61, Eldorado 40

Elgin 42, St. Edward 33

Englewood STEM 58, Chicago CICS-Longwood 30

Eureka 68, Fieldcrest 61, OT

Fairbury Prairie Central 47, St. Joseph-Ogden 44

Fairfield 44, Hamilton County 42

Fithian Oakwood 37, Milford 9

Gallatin County 70, Hardin County 32

    • Goreville 63, Johnston City 40

    Grant Park 54, Gardner-South Wilmington 37

    Grayslake North 49, Woodstock North 36

    Hall 52, St. Bede 43

    Herscher 48, Reed-Custer 42

    Heyworth 42, Colfax Ridgeview 32

    Hillsboro 57, Trenton Wesclin 35

    Hinckley-Big Rock 50, Earlville 21

    Hyde Park 79, Chicago (UCCS/Woodlawn) 14

    Joliet Catholic 52, Ottawa 48

    Juarez 51, Chicago Little Village 22

    Kankakee Grace Christian 32, Donovan 31

    Kelly 79, Horizon Science-Mckinley Park 8

    Lake County Baptist 18, Cathedral Baptist 17

    Lewistown 44, Liberty 17

    Lisle 52, Streator 32

    Litchfield 50, Springfield Lutheran 29

    Macomb 46, North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River) 31

    Manteno 50, Wilmington 47

    Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 55, IC Catholic 27

    Marshall 64, Red Hill 13

    Mascoutah 54, Belleville West 35

    McGivney Catholic High School 45, Centralia Christ Our Rock 22

    Monmouth-Roseville 55, Riverdale 25

    Monticello 38, Danville 20

    Morrison 70, Sherrard 59

    Mount Vernon 61, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 56

    Mt. Carmel 43, Newton 36

    Mt. Pulaski 53, Warrensburg-Latham 23

    Naperville Neuqua Valley 69, Aurora (West Aurora) 50

    Nazareth 50, Fremd 40

    Nokomis 57, South Fork 22

    North-Mac 52, Raymond Lincolnwood 48

    Okawville 48, Greenville 15

    Olney (Richland County) 44, Casey-Westfield 35

    Orangeville 47, Kirkland Hiawatha 11

    Orion 42, Rockridge 25

    Ottawa Marquette 55, Dwight 26

    Pana 58, Neoga 40

    Paris 48, Sullivan 17

    Payton 59, Lake View 29

    Peoria Notre Dame 34, Elmwood 31

    Peotone 55, Coal City 32

    Petersburg PORTA 49, Maroa-Forsyth 41

    Pleasant Plains 49, Williamsville 12

    Pontiac 48, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47

    Princeville 55, Biggsville West Central 35

    Providence 61, Joliet West 36

    Putnam County 29, Seneca 25

    Quad Cities 43, East Moline Christian 9

    ROWVA/Williamsfield co-op (BKB) 29, Stark County 28

    Red Bud 65, Chester 49

    Rich Township 37, Crete-Monee 35

    Robinson 51, Lawrenceville 26

    Rolling Meadows 55, Vernon Hills 47

    Southland 52, Hinsdale Adventist Academy 31

    Springfield 54, Normal West 43

    St. Charles North 65, Rockford Auburn 33

    Sterling Newman 42, Kewanee 37

    Teutopolis 50, Bethalto Civic Memorial 47

    Waterloo 56, Collinsville 50

    Waterloo Gibault 54, Valmeyer 34

    West Frankfort 50, Anna-Jonesboro 37

    Westmont 55, Bensenville (Fenton) 50

    Wethersfield 44, Aledo (Mercer County) 30

    Woodlawn 63, Sandoval 22

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Sesser-Valier vs. Trico, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

