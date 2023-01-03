AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 3, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ALAH 66, Heritage 13

Abingdon 59, Aledo (Mercer County) 54

Annawan 58, Oneida (ROWVA) 40

Athens 58, Springfield Lutheran 19

Bluford Webber 46, Red Hill 22

Breese Central 55, Bethalto Civic Memorial 41

Casey-Westfield 33, Fairfield 29

Chicago (Butler) 74, Hammond Noll, Ind. 44

Chrisman 44, Heritage 32

Colfax Ridgeview 39, Lexington 37

Cullom Tri-Point 48, Grant Park 40

Eureka 35, LeRoy 33

Fairbury Prairie Central 56, Canton 54

Gardner-South Wilmington 46, Beecher 28

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46, Westville 43

Heyworth 52, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 33

Illini West (Carthage) 41, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 34

Illinois Valley Central 43, Streator 12

Marissa/Coulterville 43, Valmeyer 30

McGivney Catholic High School 44, Staunton 35

Mt. Zion 57, ALAH 49

Mt. Zion 62, Chrisman 12

Newark 50, Pontiac 37

Nokomis 60, Brownstown-St Elmo 38

Okawville 47, Freeburg 38

Ottawa 43, Streator 12

Ottawa 51, Metamora 46

Peoria Heights (Quest) 57, Midwest Central 47

River Ridge/Scales Mound 66, Benton, Wis. 38

Shelbyville 57, Eisenhower 47

Sparta 41, Cobden 28

United Township High School 47, Pekin 43

Wethersfield 43, Stark County 34

Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 47, Cumberland 35

Gibson County Classic=

Barr-Reeve, Ind. 43, Chicago Mt. Carmel 29

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

