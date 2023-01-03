Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
ALAH 66, Heritage 13
Abingdon 59, Aledo (Mercer County) 54
Annawan 58, Oneida (ROWVA) 40
Athens 58, Springfield Lutheran 19
Bluford Webber 46, Red Hill 22
Breese Central 55, Bethalto Civic Memorial 41
Casey-Westfield 33, Fairfield 29
Chicago (Butler) 74, Hammond Noll, Ind. 44
Chrisman 44, Heritage 32
Colfax Ridgeview 39, Lexington 37
Cullom Tri-Point 48, Grant Park 40
Eureka 35, LeRoy 33
Fairbury Prairie Central 56, Canton 54
Gardner-South Wilmington 46, Beecher 28
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 46, Westville 43
Heyworth 52, Flanagan-Cornell-Woodland (FCW) 33
Illini West (Carthage) 41, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 34
Illinois Valley Central 43, Streator 12
Marissa/Coulterville 43, Valmeyer 30
McGivney Catholic High School 44, Staunton 35
Mt. Zion 57, ALAH 49
Mt. Zion 62, Chrisman 12
Newark 50, Pontiac 37
Nokomis 60, Brownstown-St Elmo 38
Okawville 47, Freeburg 38
Ottawa 43, Streator 12
Ottawa 51, Metamora 46
Peoria Heights (Quest) 57, Midwest Central 47
River Ridge/Scales Mound 66, Benton, Wis. 38
Shelbyville 57, Eisenhower 47
Sparta 41, Cobden 28
United Township High School 47, Pekin 43
Wethersfield 43, Stark County 34
Windsor/ Stew-Stras co-op (BKB) 47, Cumberland 35
Gibson County Classic=
Barr-Reeve, Ind. 43, Chicago Mt. Carmel 29
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/