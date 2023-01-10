AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 10, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy 33, Kelly 22

Ashton-Franklin Center 63, Orangeville 53

Augusta Southeastern 55, Illini West (Carthage) 37

Buffalo Tri-City 63, Pawnee 38

Camp Point Central 49, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 40

Centralia Christ Our Rock 90, Cisne 44

Chicago CICS-Longwood 81, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 50

Chrisman 57, Martinsville 56

Curie 85, Westinghouse 55

Dakota 58, Warren 46

Danville (First Baptist Christian) 61, Calvary Baptist Christian 35

Dunlap 54, LaSalle-Peru 43

Durand 49, Pearl City 44

Dwight 60, Peotone 56

Dyett 52, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 44

Elgin Academy 54, Schaumburg Christian 42

Francis Parker 80, North Shore Country Day 54

Glenbard South 58, Larkin 53

Grayslake North 66, Crystal Lake Central 52

Illini Bluffs 64, Fulton 18

Jacksonville Routt 76, Payson Seymour 70

Lake County Baptist 74, Cathedral Baptist 44

Manley 88, Bowen 53

Midland 58, Earlville 45

Momence 68, Reed-Custer 64, 2OT

Nazareth 50, Fremd 40

Northside Prep 72, Chicago Roosevelt 32

Payton 57, Lake View 44

Riverton 57, Rockford Lutheran 37

Rockford Christian 73, Pecatonica 67

Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 69, Lovejoy 64

Triad 55, Freeburg 38

United Township High School 83, East Peoria 70

Vernon Hills 59, Buffalo Grove 41

    • Waterloo Gibault 73, Valmeyer 53

    Wells 59, Chicago Vocational 35

    Whitney Young 75, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 35

    Williamsville 61, Athens 33

    Wilmot Union, Wis. 78, Round Lake 41

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

