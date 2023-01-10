Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Academy 33, Kelly 22
Ashton-Franklin Center 63, Orangeville 53
Augusta Southeastern 55, Illini West (Carthage) 37
Buffalo Tri-City 63, Pawnee 38
Camp Point Central 49, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 40
Centralia Christ Our Rock 90, Cisne 44
Chicago CICS-Longwood 81, Chicago (Noble/DRW Trading) 50
Chrisman 57, Martinsville 56
Curie 85, Westinghouse 55
Dakota 58, Warren 46
Danville (First Baptist Christian) 61, Calvary Baptist Christian 35
Dunlap 54, LaSalle-Peru 43
Durand 49, Pearl City 44
Dwight 60, Peotone 56
Dyett 52, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/ Muchin) 44
Elgin Academy 54, Schaumburg Christian 42
Francis Parker 80, North Shore Country Day 54
Glenbard South 58, Larkin 53
Grayslake North 66, Crystal Lake Central 52
Illini Bluffs 64, Fulton 18
Jacksonville Routt 76, Payson Seymour 70
Lake County Baptist 74, Cathedral Baptist 44
Manley 88, Bowen 53
Midland 58, Earlville 45
Momence 68, Reed-Custer 64, 2OT
Nazareth 50, Fremd 40
Northside Prep 72, Chicago Roosevelt 32
Payton 57, Lake View 44
Riverton 57, Rockford Lutheran 37
Rockford Christian 73, Pecatonica 67
Saxony Lutheran, Mo. 69, Lovejoy 64
Triad 55, Freeburg 38
United Township High School 83, East Peoria 70
Vernon Hills 59, Buffalo Grove 41
Waterloo Gibault 73, Valmeyer 53
Wells 59, Chicago Vocational 35
Whitney Young 75, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 35
Williamsville 61, Athens 33
Wilmot Union, Wis. 78, Round Lake 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/