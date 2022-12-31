Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamogordo 45, Harmony Science Academy - El Paso, Texas 43
Aztec 81, St. Michael, Ariz. 59
Chaparral 44, EP Jefferson, Texas 31
Escalante 75, Navajo Pine 38
Farmington 67, Ferris, Texas 60
Highland 71, Spring Valley, Nev. 69
Mora 41, Santa Rosa 37
Organ Mountain 60, Artesia 52
Rio Grande 58, Espanola Valley 30
Rio Rancho 62, St. Pius X 41
Sandia Prep 67, Hope Christian 64
Santa Fe 57, EP Socorro, Texas 50
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/