AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamogordo 45, Harmony Science Academy - El Paso, Texas 43

Aztec 81, St. Michael, Ariz. 59

Chaparral 44, EP Jefferson, Texas 31

Escalante 75, Navajo Pine 38

Farmington 67, Ferris, Texas 60

Highland 71, Spring Valley, Nev. 69

Mora 41, Santa Rosa 37

Organ Mountain 60, Artesia 52

Rio Grande 58, Espanola Valley 30

Rio Rancho 62, St. Pius X 41

Sandia Prep 67, Hope Christian 64

Santa Fe 57, EP Socorro, Texas 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.