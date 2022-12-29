Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aztec 38, Wingate 31
Belen 48, Lovington 44
Clarendon, Texas 42, Portales 40
EP Riverside, Texas 54, Alamogordo 30
Espanola Valley 46, St. Michael’s 36
Gadsden 42, EP Immanuel, Texas 21
Goddard 26, Albuquerque Academy 22
Hozho 51, Tierra Encantada 10
Jemez Valley 65, Hozho 23
Kirtland Central 56, Roswell 34
La Cueva 61, Mayfield 44
Las Cruces 38, Carlsbad 30
Los Lunas 36, Deming 29
Mescalero Apache 61, Ramah 39
Organ Mountain 69, Highland 53
Tohajilee 54, Cuba 25
Tucson Arizona IRHS, Ariz. 49, Piedra Vista 29
Valencia 50, Artesia 49
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/