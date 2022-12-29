AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aztec 38, Wingate 31

Belen 48, Lovington 44

Clarendon, Texas 42, Portales 40

EP Riverside, Texas 54, Alamogordo 30

Espanola Valley 46, St. Michael’s 36

Gadsden 42, EP Immanuel, Texas 21

Goddard 26, Albuquerque Academy 22

Hozho 51, Tierra Encantada 10

Jemez Valley 65, Hozho 23

Kirtland Central 56, Roswell 34

La Cueva 61, Mayfield 44

Las Cruces 38, Carlsbad 30

Los Lunas 36, Deming 29

Mescalero Apache 61, Ramah 39

Organ Mountain 69, Highland 53

Tohajilee 54, Cuba 25

Tucson Arizona IRHS, Ariz. 49, Piedra Vista 29

Valencia 50, Artesia 49

___

