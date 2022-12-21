Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexandria 58, UMS-Wright 57
B.T. Washington 58, Wetumpka 31
Baker 95, Murphy 64
Briarwood Christian 38, Center Point 30
Bullock County 58, Abbeville 54
Chelsea 63, Brookwood 43
Collinsville 51, Phil Campbell 50
Cottage Hill 62, Ocean Springs, Miss. 45
Decatur Heritage 61, Holly Pond 37
Dothan 74, Andalusia 36
Douglas 58, Brindlee Mountain 19
East Lawrence 66, Addison 56
East Limestone 45, Tanner 44
Elba 47, New Brockton 40
Enterprise 74, Lee-Huntsville 51
Fayette County 64, Lamar County 52
Francis Marion 75, Linden 37
G.W. Long 72, Zion Chapel 65
Gardendale 71, Carver-Birmingham 64
Good Hope 77, Fairview 62
Grissom 35, Austin 33
Guntersville 56, Jasper 54
Hamilton 60, Sulligent 48
Holt 52, Parker 49
Horseshoe Bend 64, Wadley 44
Hou Academy 59, Dale County 50
Lanett 47, Loachapoka 42
Leroy 52, Thomasville 44
Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 61, Elkmont 42
Minor 48, Sylacauga 44
Montgomery Academy 56, LAMP 34
Moody 53, St. Michael Catholic 24
Mountain Brook 87, Calera 31
New Hope 52, Orange Beach 43
Oak Grove 57, West Blocton 52
Opp 74, Samson 25
Pelham 65, Blount 58
Prattville 78, Selma 49
Prattville Christian Academy 64, Beauregard 34
R.C. Hatch 63, Choctaw County 57
Sand Rock 67, Cedar Bluff 40
Sparkman 42, McGill-Toolen 36
Spring Garden 69, Gaylesville 38
Tallassee 45, Alabama Christian Academy 31
Thompson 50, Daphne 42
Uniontown, Pa. 63, Central-Tuscaloosa 41
Vestavia Hills 91, Scott Co., Ky. 56
Wayne County, Miss. 59, Southern Choctaw 41
West Limestone 61, Ardmore 21
West Point 50, Arab 45
Westminster Christian Academy 68, Anniston 33
White Plains 80, Faith Christian 59
Whitesburg Christian 52, Collinsville 46
Tournament Game=
Sardis 76, Susan Moore 52
Skyline 60, Asbury 28
Valley Head 77, Pleasant Valley 68
