Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexandria 58, UMS-Wright 57

B.T. Washington 58, Wetumpka 31

Baker 95, Murphy 64

Briarwood Christian 38, Center Point 30

Bullock County 58, Abbeville 54

Chelsea 63, Brookwood 43

Collinsville 51, Phil Campbell 50

Cottage Hill 62, Ocean Springs, Miss. 45

Decatur Heritage 61, Holly Pond 37

Dothan 74, Andalusia 36

Douglas 58, Brindlee Mountain 19

East Lawrence 66, Addison 56

East Limestone 45, Tanner 44

Elba 47, New Brockton 40

Enterprise 74, Lee-Huntsville 51

Fayette County 64, Lamar County 52

Francis Marion 75, Linden 37

G.W. Long 72, Zion Chapel 65

Gardendale 71, Carver-Birmingham 64

Good Hope 77, Fairview 62

Grissom 35, Austin 33

Guntersville 56, Jasper 54

Hamilton 60, Sulligent 48

Holt 52, Parker 49

Horseshoe Bend 64, Wadley 44

Hou Academy 59, Dale County 50

Lanett 47, Loachapoka 42

Leroy 52, Thomasville 44

Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 61, Elkmont 42

Minor 48, Sylacauga 44

Montgomery Academy 56, LAMP 34

Moody 53, St. Michael Catholic 24

Mountain Brook 87, Calera 31

New Hope 52, Orange Beach 43

Oak Grove 57, West Blocton 52

Opp 74, Samson 25

Pelham 65, Blount 58

Prattville 78, Selma 49

Prattville Christian Academy 64, Beauregard 34

R.C. Hatch 63, Choctaw County 57

Sand Rock 67, Cedar Bluff 40

Sparkman 42, McGill-Toolen 36

    • Spring Garden 69, Gaylesville 38

    Tallassee 45, Alabama Christian Academy 31

    Thompson 50, Daphne 42

    Uniontown, Pa. 63, Central-Tuscaloosa 41

    Vestavia Hills 91, Scott Co., Ky. 56

    Wayne County, Miss. 59, Southern Choctaw 41

    West Limestone 61, Ardmore 21

    West Point 50, Arab 45

    Westminster Christian Academy 68, Anniston 33

    White Plains 80, Faith Christian 59

    Whitesburg Christian 52, Collinsville 46

    Tournament Game=

    Sardis 76, Susan Moore 52

    Skyline 60, Asbury 28

    Valley Head 77, Pleasant Valley 68

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

