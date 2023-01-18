AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 18, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adams Central 80, Southern Wells 38

Anderson 76, Marion 44

Bethany Christian 47, Prairie Hts. 44

Columbus North 57, Indpls Roncalli 45

Concord 59, Elkhart 46

DeKalb 67, Angola 54

Elkhart Christian 49, S. Bend Trinity 30

Evansville Central 63, Boonville 53

Evansville Mater Dei 62, Vincennes 46

Fishers 50, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 44

Goshen 51, Jimtown 50

Greenfield 87, Indpls Shortridge 44

Hammond Science and Tech 66, Heritage Christian 64

Homestead 65, Columbia City 56

Huntington North 50, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 37

Indpls Ben Davis 82, Decatur Central 44

Indpls Brebeuf 63, Indpls Metro 47

Indpls Park Tudor 70, Speedway 40

Indpls Riverside 78, Phalen 43

Kankakee Valley 74, Knox 63

Lakewood Park 51, S. Adams 42

Lawrenceburg 44, Franklin Co. 19

Manchester 95, Churubusco 37

Mishawaka 83, S. Bend Clay 62

Mishawaka Marian 46, Culver Academy 34

Mooresville 63, Columbus East 48

N. Decatur 66, Jac-Cen-Del 32

North Oldham, Ky. 72, Jeffersonville 61

North Vigo 67, Northview 48

NorthWood 66, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 37

OPH, Ill. 66, Union (Dugger) 58, OT

Owen Valley 64, White River Valley 54

Penn 85, Northridge 42

Providence 70, Crawford Co. 29

Rochester 66, Caston 47

S. Putnam 65, Cascade 59

Shelbyville 60, Franklin Central 57

    • Trinity Lutheran 69, Rising Sun 65

    Union Co. 41, Rushville 39

    Wabash 68, Mississinewa 64

    Whiting 61, River Forest 46

    Zionsville 58, Warren Central 54, OT

    Bi-County Tournament=

    First Round=

    Argos 43, Culver 39

    Glenn 69, New Prairie 43

    LaVille 68, Oregon-Davis 28

    Triton 43, Bremen 42

    Indianapolis City Tournament=

    First Round=

    Covenant Christian 81, Indpls Herron 31

    Heritage Christian 63, Indpls Washington 43

    Indpls Chatard 89, Providence Cristo Rey 63

    Indpls Tindley 58, Christel House Manual 44

    Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 68, Indpls Ritter 57

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

