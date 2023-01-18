Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adams Central 80, Southern Wells 38
Anderson 76, Marion 44
Bethany Christian 47, Prairie Hts. 44
Columbus North 57, Indpls Roncalli 45
Concord 59, Elkhart 46
DeKalb 67, Angola 54
Elkhart Christian 49, S. Bend Trinity 30
Evansville Central 63, Boonville 53
Evansville Mater Dei 62, Vincennes 46
Fishers 50, Carroll (Ft. Wayne) 44
Goshen 51, Jimtown 50
Greenfield 87, Indpls Shortridge 44
Hammond Science and Tech 66, Heritage Christian 64
Homestead 65, Columbia City 56
Huntington North 50, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 37
Indpls Ben Davis 82, Decatur Central 44
Indpls Brebeuf 63, Indpls Metro 47
Indpls Park Tudor 70, Speedway 40
Indpls Riverside 78, Phalen 43
Kankakee Valley 74, Knox 63
Lakewood Park 51, S. Adams 42
Lawrenceburg 44, Franklin Co. 19
Manchester 95, Churubusco 37
Mishawaka 83, S. Bend Clay 62
Mishawaka Marian 46, Culver Academy 34
Mooresville 63, Columbus East 48
N. Decatur 66, Jac-Cen-Del 32
North Oldham, Ky. 72, Jeffersonville 61
North Vigo 67, Northview 48
NorthWood 66, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 37
OPH, Ill. 66, Union (Dugger) 58, OT
Owen Valley 64, White River Valley 54
Penn 85, Northridge 42
Providence 70, Crawford Co. 29
Rochester 66, Caston 47
S. Putnam 65, Cascade 59
Shelbyville 60, Franklin Central 57
Trinity Lutheran 69, Rising Sun 65
Union Co. 41, Rushville 39
Wabash 68, Mississinewa 64
Whiting 61, River Forest 46
Zionsville 58, Warren Central 54, OT
Bi-County Tournament=
First Round=
Argos 43, Culver 39
Glenn 69, New Prairie 43
LaVille 68, Oregon-Davis 28
Triton 43, Bremen 42
Indianapolis City Tournament=
First Round=
Covenant Christian 81, Indpls Herron 31
Heritage Christian 63, Indpls Washington 43
Indpls Chatard 89, Providence Cristo Rey 63
Indpls Tindley 58, Christel House Manual 44
Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 68, Indpls Ritter 57
