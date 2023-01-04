Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Guertin 78, Londonderry 21
Bow 45, Pembroke Academy 22
Campbell 57, Raymond 17
Conant 56, Fall Mountain 21
Concord 44, Keene 36
Concord Christian 60, Newfound Regional 15
Exeter 43, Dover 40
Farmington 57, Pittsfield 7
Goffstown 39, Winnacunnet 38
Hanover 42, Souhegan 25
Hopkinton 49, Hillsboro-Deering 23
John Stark 60, Lebanon 40
Kearsarge 34, Monadnock 32
Kennett 57, Laconia 44
Littleton 48, Pittsburg 27
Mascoma Valley 55, Inter-Lakes 40
Merrimack 60, Nashua North 46
Merrimack Valley 52, Bishop Brady 32
Moultonborough 45, Lin-Wood 28
Oyster River 60, Manchester West 27
Pelham 56, Sanborn Regional 17
Pinkerton 53, Spaulding 46
Plymouth Regional 39, Timberlane 37
Portsmouth 53, Manchester Central 17
Portsmouth Christian Academy 69, Nute 16
Prospect Mountain 40, Somersworth 33
Stevens 55, Newport 34
White Mountains 34, Berlin 28
___
