Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Guertin 78, Londonderry 21

Bow 45, Pembroke Academy 22

Campbell 57, Raymond 17

Conant 56, Fall Mountain 21

Concord 44, Keene 36

Concord Christian 60, Newfound Regional 15

Exeter 43, Dover 40

Farmington 57, Pittsfield 7

Goffstown 39, Winnacunnet 38

Hanover 42, Souhegan 25

Hopkinton 49, Hillsboro-Deering 23

John Stark 60, Lebanon 40

Kearsarge 34, Monadnock 32

Kennett 57, Laconia 44

Littleton 48, Pittsburg 27

Mascoma Valley 55, Inter-Lakes 40

Merrimack 60, Nashua North 46

Merrimack Valley 52, Bishop Brady 32

Moultonborough 45, Lin-Wood 28

Oyster River 60, Manchester West 27

Pelham 56, Sanborn Regional 17

Pinkerton 53, Spaulding 46

Plymouth Regional 39, Timberlane 37

Portsmouth 53, Manchester Central 17

Portsmouth Christian Academy 69, Nute 16

Prospect Mountain 40, Somersworth 33

Stevens 55, Newport 34

White Mountains 34, Berlin 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

