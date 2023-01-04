Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andale 57, Nickerson 31
Arkansas City 51, Rose Hill 33
Berean Academy 47, Wichita Classical 14
Cheney 42, Hesston 38
Clearwater 47, Halstead 30
Colby 55, Hoxie 44
Conway Springs 44, Belle Plaine 36
Emporia 43, Topeka Hayden 34
Fairfield 52, Chase 20
Fort Scott 50, Iola 25
Garden Plain 33, Dodge City 22
Girard 63, Baxter Springs 20
Haven 54, Chaparral 41
Independence 28, Coffeyville 20
Labette County 42, Chanute 30
Marion 37, Bennington 34
Mission Valley 47, Council Grove 33
Moundridge 46, Oxford 11
Osborne 43, Thunder Ridge 36
Otis-Bison 42, Stafford 28
Phillipsburg 77, Beloit 27
Pratt 61, Kingman 60
Smith Center 71, Stockton 24
Smoky Valley 34, Reno County 26
St. Paul 55, Southeast 21
Tescott 33, Pike Valley 29
Wallace County 54, Wheatland-Grinnell 33
Washburn Rural 50, Junction City 9
Wichita Bishop Carroll 46, Kapaun Mount Carmel 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Norton vs. Cambridge, Neb., ppd.
___
