Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andale 57, Nickerson 31

Arkansas City 51, Rose Hill 33

Berean Academy 47, Wichita Classical 14

Cheney 42, Hesston 38

Clearwater 47, Halstead 30

Colby 55, Hoxie 44

Conway Springs 44, Belle Plaine 36

Emporia 43, Topeka Hayden 34

Fairfield 52, Chase 20

Fort Scott 50, Iola 25

Garden Plain 33, Dodge City 22

Girard 63, Baxter Springs 20

Haven 54, Chaparral 41

Independence 28, Coffeyville 20

Labette County 42, Chanute 30

Marion 37, Bennington 34

Mission Valley 47, Council Grove 33

Moundridge 46, Oxford 11

Osborne 43, Thunder Ridge 36

Otis-Bison 42, Stafford 28

Phillipsburg 77, Beloit 27

Pratt 61, Kingman 60

Smith Center 71, Stockton 24

Smoky Valley 34, Reno County 26

St. Paul 55, Southeast 21

Tescott 33, Pike Valley 29

Wallace County 54, Wheatland-Grinnell 33

Washburn Rural 50, Junction City 9

Wichita Bishop Carroll 46, Kapaun Mount Carmel 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Norton vs. Cambridge, Neb., ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

