Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Centerville 58, Fairfield 38
Clarksville 43, North Butler, Greene 25
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 59, Buena Vista, Neb. 20
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 44, Lake Mills 39
Lamoni 63, East Union, Afton 33
Melcher-Dallas 53, Seymour 38
New London 59, Mount Pleasant 20
Saint Ansgar 77, Charles City 47
Webster City 43, Greene County 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Denison-Schleswig vs. Mid-Prairie, Wellman, ccd.
OA-BCIG vs. South Central Calhoun, ccd.
