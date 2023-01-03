AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 3, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Centerville 58, Fairfield 38

Clarksville 43, North Butler, Greene 25

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 59, Buena Vista, Neb. 20

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 44, Lake Mills 39

Lamoni 63, East Union, Afton 33

Melcher-Dallas 53, Seymour 38

New London 59, Mount Pleasant 20

Saint Ansgar 77, Charles City 47

Webster City 43, Greene County 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Denison-Schleswig vs. Mid-Prairie, Wellman, ccd.

OA-BCIG vs. South Central Calhoun, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.