Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ankeny Centennial 44, Waukee Northwest 30

Ankeny Christian Academy 58, Moulton-Udell 15

Aplington-Parkersburg 66, Union Community, LaPorte City 40

Assumption, Davenport 51, Davenport, West 10

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 57, Easton Valley 19

Bettendorf 57, Clinton 24

Calamus-Wheatland 51, Wilton 45

Carlisle 59, ADM, Adel 30

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 65, Cedar Rapids, Washington 30

Center Point-Urbana 41, Waverly-Shell Rock 32

Central Elkader 48, North Fayette Valley 36

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 52, Highland, Riverside 48

Creston 62, Clarinda 29

Denver 45, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 38

Des Moines, North 60, Marshalltown 14

East Buchanan, Winthrop 65, Alburnett 43

East Mills 56, Essex 28

Epworth, Western Dubuque 60, Dubuque, Hempstead 43

Hudson 61, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 49

Iowa Falls-Alden 44, Roland-Story, Story City 37

Lynnville-Sully 29, Sigourney 28

North Linn, Troy Mills 97, Starmont 26

Panorama, Panora 56, Pleasantville 25

Pella 62, Oskaloosa 42

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 58, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 46

Springville 54, Edgewood-Colesburg 49

St. Albert, Council Bluffs 63, Red Oak 21

Treynor 46, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 23

WACO, Wayland 38, Louisa-Muscatine 19

Wahlert, Dubuque 55, Dubuque, Senior 43

    • West Branch 46, Camanche 28

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Akron-Westfield vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Jan 9th.

    Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Jan 30th.

    George-Little Rock vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Jan 28th.

    Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Ruthven-Ayrshire, ccd.

    LeMars vs. Sioux Center, ccd.

    MOC-Floyd Valley vs. Rock Valley, ppd.

    Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) vs. Harris-Lake Park, ppd. to Jan 26th.

    Okoboji, Milford vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Jan 26th.

    Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 21st.

    South O’Brien, Paullina vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen, ppd.

    West Sioux vs. Westwood, Sloan, ppd. to Jan 7th.

    Western Christian vs. Worthington, Minn., ppd. to Jan 5th.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

