Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ankeny Centennial 44, Waukee Northwest 30
Ankeny Christian Academy 58, Moulton-Udell 15
Aplington-Parkersburg 66, Union Community, LaPorte City 40
Assumption, Davenport 51, Davenport, West 10
Bellevue Marquette Catholic 57, Easton Valley 19
Bettendorf 57, Clinton 24
Calamus-Wheatland 51, Wilton 45
Carlisle 59, ADM, Adel 30
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 65, Cedar Rapids, Washington 30
Center Point-Urbana 41, Waverly-Shell Rock 32
Central Elkader 48, North Fayette Valley 36
Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 52, Highland, Riverside 48
Creston 62, Clarinda 29
Denver 45, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 38
Des Moines, North 60, Marshalltown 14
East Buchanan, Winthrop 65, Alburnett 43
East Mills 56, Essex 28
Epworth, Western Dubuque 60, Dubuque, Hempstead 43
Hudson 61, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 49
Iowa Falls-Alden 44, Roland-Story, Story City 37
Lynnville-Sully 29, Sigourney 28
North Linn, Troy Mills 97, Starmont 26
Panorama, Panora 56, Pleasantville 25
Pella 62, Oskaloosa 42
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 58, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 46
Springville 54, Edgewood-Colesburg 49
St. Albert, Council Bluffs 63, Red Oak 21
Treynor 46, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 23
WACO, Wayland 38, Louisa-Muscatine 19
Wahlert, Dubuque 55, Dubuque, Senior 43
West Branch 46, Camanche 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Akron-Westfield vs. Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars, ppd. to Jan 9th.
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City vs. Unity Christian, ppd. to Jan 30th.
George-Little Rock vs. Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn vs. Ruthven-Ayrshire, ccd.
LeMars vs. Sioux Center, ccd.
MOC-Floyd Valley vs. Rock Valley, ppd.
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) vs. Harris-Lake Park, ppd. to Jan 26th.
Okoboji, Milford vs. Sheldon, ppd. to Jan 26th.
Sibley-Ocheyedan vs. West Lyon, Inwood, ppd. to Jan 21st.
South O’Brien, Paullina vs. St. Mary’s, Remsen, ppd.
West Sioux vs. Westwood, Sloan, ppd. to Jan 7th.
Western Christian vs. Worthington, Minn., ppd. to Jan 5th.
