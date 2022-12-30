Thursday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 63, Amherst 56
Bangor 80, Wausau East 77
Berlin 46, Lomira 45
Black River Falls 58, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 54
Blair-Taylor 80, Cashton 73
Bowler 89, Gresham Community 19
Byron, Mich. 73, New Richmond 58
Cassville 70, New Lisbon 64
Cudahy 71, University School of Milwaukee 47
Dominican 98, South Milwaukee 51
Drummond 60, Frederic 57
Eau Claire Memorial 80, Hamilton 69
Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 65, Algoma 51
Fort Atkinson 59, Elkhorn Area 51
Freedom 65, Luxemburg-Casco 49
Heritage Christian 49, Columbus Catholic 38
Hillsboro 64, Westby 60
Homestead 68, Milwaukee Academy of Science 67
Horicon 56, Cambria-Friesland 50
Ithaca 70, Argyle 55
Kaukauna 73, Grafton 65
Kenosha Indian Trail 46, Waterford 44
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 79, Cuba City 55
Kewaskum 44, West Bend West 36
Kiel 72, Random Lake 48
Lakeside Lutheran 67, Mayville 38
Lodi 72, Edgerton 65
Loyal 55, Rosholt 24
Manitowoc Lutheran 69, New Holstein 65
Marathon 78, Spencer 44
Marshfield 58, Brookfield East 39
McDonell Central 93, Chequamegon 50
Melrose-Mindoro 69, De Soto 40
Mishicot 63, Washington Island 46
Mount Horeb 53, Lewiston-Altura, Minn. 46
Newman Catholic 78, Milwaukee Juneau 68
Northwestern 81, Sparta 66
Notre Dame 65, Edgewood 59
Oneida Nation 75, Saint Thomas Aquinas 32
Osceola 64, Cameron 63
Owen-Withee 62, Stratford 48
Parkview 56, Albany 37
Peshtigo 85, Gillett 45
Prescott 65, Irondale, Minn. 64
Rice Lake 77, Altoona 46
Saint Croix Central 50, Rochester Lourdes, Minn. 47
Saint Thomas More 63, Pius XI Catholic 57
Sauk Prairie 64, Big Foot 38
Scales Mound, Ill. 66, Benton 53
Somerset 72, Ripon 62
Southwestern 72, Shullsburg 67
Stoughton 48, Stevens Point 42
Thorp 63, Lincoln 59
Verona Area 81, Janesville Craig 80
Washburn 79, Wakefield-Marenisco, Mich. 39
Waukesha North 48, Catholic Central 44
West Allis Central 61, East Troy 60
West Salem 69, Elk Mound 41
Winter 79, Butternut 34
Wisconsin Lutheran 74, Onalaska 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/