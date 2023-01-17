AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Lakin 54, Southwestern Hts. 29

Minneapolis 54, Macksville 40

Wichita County 46, Syracuse 35

Flint Hills Tournament=

(First Round=

Mission Valley 50, Central Heights 21

Osage City 67, West Franklin 20

Hoisington Tournament=

(First Round=

Cimarron 80, Victoria 23

McLouth Tournament=

First Round=

Riverside 55, McLouth 19

Northern Plains Tournament=

First Round=

Rock Hills 63, Osborne 38

Sterling Tournament=

First Round=

Scott City 65, Kingman 61

Tonganoxie Tournament=

First Round=

Holton 44, Tonganoxie 21

Twin Valley League Tournament=

Clifton-Clyde 48, Linn 38

Doniphan West 50, Centralia 41

Hanover 49, Valley Heights 32

Washington County 50, Frankfort 41

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

