Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Lakin 54, Southwestern Hts. 29
Minneapolis 54, Macksville 40
Wichita County 46, Syracuse 35
Flint Hills Tournament=
(First Round=
Mission Valley 50, Central Heights 21
Osage City 67, West Franklin 20
Hoisington Tournament=
(First Round=
Cimarron 80, Victoria 23
McLouth Tournament=
First Round=
Riverside 55, McLouth 19
Northern Plains Tournament=
First Round=
Rock Hills 63, Osborne 38
Sterling Tournament=
First Round=
Scott City 65, Kingman 61
Tonganoxie Tournament=
First Round=
Holton 44, Tonganoxie 21
Twin Valley League Tournament=
Clifton-Clyde 48, Linn 38
Doniphan West 50, Centralia 41
Hanover 49, Valley Heights 32
Washington County 50, Frankfort 41
___
