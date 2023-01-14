AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 48, Intermountain Christian 31

American Prep WV 33, Rowland Hall 24

Carbon 46, Canyon View 37

Cokeville, Wyo. 53, Rich County 49

Cyprus 50, Kearns 31

Davis 42, Syracuse 33

Draper APA 85, St. Joseph 22

Enterprise 57, San Juan Blanding 40

Farmington 55, Layton 38

Fremont 64, Weber 38

Gunnison Valley 65, Merit Academy 45

Jordan 43, Orem 22

Kanab 54, Parowan 32

Lone Peak 74, Pleasant Grove 25

Maple Mountain 67, Provo 51

Mountain Crest 63, Logan 26

Murray 63, Brighton 61

Ridgeline 59, Green Canyon 46

Roy 51, Hunter 50

Skyline 55, Highland 48

Skyridge 46, Westlake 41

Springville 72, Spanish Fork 28

Tabiona 54, Manila 36

Wasatch 55, Salem Hills 48

West 50, Taylorsville 37

Whitehorse 62, Monticello 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.