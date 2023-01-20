AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 20, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almont 63, Algonac 59

Baldwin 61, Brethren 54

Battle Creek Academy 46, Hillsdale Will Carleton Academy 45

Britton-Deerfield 63, Sand Creek 51

Brooklyn Columbia Central 48, Hudson 40

Burton Genesee Christian 62, Webberville 28

Canton Prep 49, Detroit Cesar Chavez 37

Charlton Heston 36, Oscoda 20

Concord 45, Jonesville 32

DeWitt 79, East Lansing 77

East Jordan 67, Elk Rapids 29

Erie-Mason 46, Adrian Madison 43

Ferndale 48, Clarkston 32

Gibraltar Carlson 61, Trenton 56

Grass Lake 45, Vandercook Lake Jackson 24

Grayling 71, Harbor Springs 62

Hancock 45, Calumet 43

Hartford 72, Bloomingdale 53

Hillsdale Academy 56, Tekonsha 38

Imlay City 61, North Branch 35

Lake Linden-Hubbell 38, Bessemer 33

Lake Odessa Lakewood 51, Stockbridge 45

Lansing Christian 53, Calhoun Christian 25

Lansing Eastern 70, Haslett 46

Lansing Waverly 66, Grand Ledge 33

Leslie 49, Perry 29

Lincoln Park 71, Southgate Anderson 33

Litchfield 35, Jackson Christian 26

Madison Heights Bishop Foley 49, Ann Arbor Greenhills 39

Manistee Catholic Central 51, Walkerville 47

Marion 44, Mesick 42

Mason 67, Williamston 52

Michigan Center 61, Hanover-Horton 51

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 57, Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 55

Napoleon 58, East Jackson 41

    • Oakland Intl 64, Detroit Frontier 59

    Okemos 70, Holt 55

    Olivet 72, Vermontville Maple Valley 32

    Onsted 55, Blissfield 37

    Painesdale Jeffers 84, Ewen - Trout Creek 36

    Pittsford 55, Camden-Frontier 33

    Quincy 68, Springport 41

    Richmond 53, Croswell-Lexington 44

    Royal Oak Shrine 57, Allen Park Cabrini 35

    St. Joseph Lake Michigan Catholic 66, Covert 44

    Summerfield 54, Whitmore Lake 41

    Taylor 50, Dearborn Edsel Ford 36

    Tecumseh 66, Jackson 59, OT

    Vestaburg 55, Blanchard Montabella 46

    Waldron 35, Burr Oak 22

    Westland Universal 46, Southfield Manoogian 42

    Whiteford 80, Morenci 54

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Vanderbilt vs. Charlevoix, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

