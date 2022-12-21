Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brunswick, Ga. 66, First Baptist 27
Camden 60, Miami, Fla. 37
Chapman 61, Trimble Co., Ky. 41
Colleton County 44, Baptist Hill 16
Columbia 58, Gilbert 47
Denmark-Olar 64, Edisto 16
Dutch Fork 50, James F. Byrnes 45
Emerald 44, Spartanburg 43
Fort Dorchester 52, Hanahan 19
Fountain Inn 58, Brashier Middle College 31
Gray Collegiate Academy 37, Mauldin 33
Great Falls 45, Newberry 43
Hartsville 47, Silver Bluff 43
High Point Academy 73, Calhoun County 13
Hilton Head Island 48, Lovett, Ga. 18
J.L. Mann 43, West Oak 30
Lakeway Christian, Tenn. 62, Carvers Bay 39
Liberty County, Ga. 37, Bluffton 29
Martin County, Ky. 62, Battery Creek 40
Military Magnet Academy 64, Socastee 40
North Augusta 50, Dorman 32
Northside Christian 56, Loris 38
Northwestern 58, Clover 54
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 48, W.J. Keenan 39
Peachtree Ridge, Ga. 51, Westwood 40
Richard Winn Academy 44, Whitmire 8
River Bluff 48, Airport 41
Shannon Forest Christian 50, Liberty 19
South Aiken 48, Midland Valley 38
South Pointe 91, Andrew Jackson 48
Southside 49, South Mecklenburg, N.C. 45
Spring Valley 45, Lexington 38
Stratford 43, James Island 19
Sumter 39, Winter Park, Fla. 32
Swansea 57, Ridge Spring-Monetta 38
Timberland 50, Kingstree 49
Victory Christian 48, W.J. Keenan 39
Westview, Tenn. 67, Easley 28
Wilson 47, St. James 31
Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 59, Legion Collegiate 28
Winter Haven, Fla. 67, Crestwood 34
Wren 56, Station Camp, Tenn. 16
