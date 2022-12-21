AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 21, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brunswick, Ga. 66, First Baptist 27

Camden 60, Miami, Fla. 37

Chapman 61, Trimble Co., Ky. 41

Colleton County 44, Baptist Hill 16

Columbia 58, Gilbert 47

Denmark-Olar 64, Edisto 16

Dutch Fork 50, James F. Byrnes 45

Emerald 44, Spartanburg 43

Fort Dorchester 52, Hanahan 19

Fountain Inn 58, Brashier Middle College 31

Gray Collegiate Academy 37, Mauldin 33

Great Falls 45, Newberry 43

Hartsville 47, Silver Bluff 43

High Point Academy 73, Calhoun County 13

Hilton Head Island 48, Lovett, Ga. 18

J.L. Mann 43, West Oak 30

Lakeway Christian, Tenn. 62, Carvers Bay 39

Liberty County, Ga. 37, Bluffton 29

Martin County, Ky. 62, Battery Creek 40

Military Magnet Academy 64, Socastee 40

North Augusta 50, Dorman 32

Northside Christian 56, Loris 38

Northwestern 58, Clover 54

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 48, W.J. Keenan 39

Peachtree Ridge, Ga. 51, Westwood 40

Richard Winn Academy 44, Whitmire 8

River Bluff 48, Airport 41

Shannon Forest Christian 50, Liberty 19

South Aiken 48, Midland Valley 38

South Pointe 91, Andrew Jackson 48

Southside 49, South Mecklenburg, N.C. 45

Spring Valley 45, Lexington 38

Stratford 43, James Island 19

Sumter 39, Winter Park, Fla. 32

Swansea 57, Ridge Spring-Monetta 38

Timberland 50, Kingstree 49

    • Victory Christian 48, W.J. Keenan 39

    Westview, Tenn. 67, Easley 28

    Wilson 47, St. James 31

    Winston-Salem Christian, N.C. 59, Legion Collegiate 28

    Winter Haven, Fla. 67, Crestwood 34

    Wren 56, Station Camp, Tenn. 16

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

