AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 11, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Spalding 71, Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 52

Bullis 58, George School, Pa. 54

Eleanor Roosevelt 82, Patterson 48

Episcopal, Va. 71, Heights 50

Gwynn Park 46, St. Elizabeth, Del. 43

Legacy Charter, S.C. 54, Bishop Walsh 50

Mergenthaler 74, H.D. Woodson, D.C. 38

North Dorchester 75, Mardela 19

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 87, Mt. St. Joseph’s 52

St. John’s Catholic Prep 39, Landon 27

Stephen Decatur 62, North Caroline 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.