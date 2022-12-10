Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 94, Richfield 76
Cherry 62, Hayfield 43
Crosby-Ironton 54, Chisholm 42
DeLaSalle 69, Minnetonka 67
Duluth Denfeld 79, Proctor 33
East Ridge 59, Osseo 52
Holy Family Catholic 65, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 62
Jordan 64, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 55
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 79, Concordia Academy 62
Lakeville South 70, Waconia 56
Mahnomen/Waubun 66, New York Mills 17
Maple Grove 55, Cretin-Derham Hall 37
Marshall 60, Hutchinson 59
Moorhead 80, Spring Lake Park 68
North Branch 69, Rockford 51
Robbinsdale Armstrong 53, Rosemount 51
Robbinsdale Cooper 94, Andover 83
Rochester Mayo 56, New Prague 39
Rocori 64, Litchfield 41
Simley 77, Minneapolis Roosevelt 46
Watertown-Mayer 68, LeSueur-Henderson 41
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/