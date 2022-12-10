AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 94, Richfield 76

Cherry 62, Hayfield 43

Crosby-Ironton 54, Chisholm 42

DeLaSalle 69, Minnetonka 67

Duluth Denfeld 79, Proctor 33

East Ridge 59, Osseo 52

Holy Family Catholic 65, Plainview-Elgin-Millville 62

Jordan 64, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 55

Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 79, Concordia Academy 62

Lakeville South 70, Waconia 56

Mahnomen/Waubun 66, New York Mills 17

Maple Grove 55, Cretin-Derham Hall 37

Marshall 60, Hutchinson 59

Moorhead 80, Spring Lake Park 68

North Branch 69, Rockford 51

Robbinsdale Armstrong 53, Rosemount 51

Robbinsdale Cooper 94, Andover 83

Rochester Mayo 56, New Prague 39

Rocori 64, Litchfield 41

Simley 77, Minneapolis Roosevelt 46

Watertown-Mayer 68, LeSueur-Henderson 41

