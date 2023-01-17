Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aitkin 64, Menahga 49
BOLD 66, Montevideo 60
Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 59, Lake of the Woods 52
Benson 69, Ortonville 58
Border West 77, Hancock 55
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 75, Sibley East 63
Caledonia 93, Dover-Eyota 53
Cambridge-Isanti 99, Big Lake 96
Canby 74, Wabasso 51
Chisago Lakes 65, Monticello 49
Christ’s Household of Faith 62, Avail Academy 56
Dawson-Boyd 105, Renville County West 33
Ely 90, Cook County 45
Fertile-Beltrami 67, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 57
Fillmore Central 80, St. Charles 36
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 79, LeSueur-Henderson 60
Goodhue 70, Kasson-Mantorville 41
Holdingford 69, Swanville 38
Holy Family Catholic 101, Minnehaha Academy 56
Hughes, Ga. 89, Glenville-Emmons 54
Kenyon-Wanamingo 65, Medford 32
La Crescent 67, Wabasha-Kellogg 43
Lakeview 76, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 39
Lanesboro 89, Glenville-Emmons 54
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 81, Cleveland 34
Litchfield 55, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 39
Mabel-Canton 57, Postville, Iowa 47
Mahnomen/Waubun 80, Red Lake 68
Mahtomedi 98, North St. Paul 52
Mankato East 88, Faribault 50
Mankato Loyola 68, Mayer Lutheran 60
Martin County West 80, St. James Area 75
Minneapolis Edison 85, Bloomington Kennedy 71
Minneapolis South 72, Robbinsdale Cooper 67
Mountain Iron-Buhl 86, Greenway 36
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 70, Madelia 41
Paynesville 47, Melrose 44
Pine River-Backus 76, Mille Lacs Co-op 29
Royalton 72, Upsala 37
Rushford-Peterson 56, Lewiston-Altura 47
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 67, Murray County Central 40
Sacred Heart 82, Stephen-Argyle 56
Spring Grove 69, Schaeffer Academy 37
St. Agnes 69, Minneapolis Roosevelt 54
Tartan 52, Hudson, Wis. 47
Two Harbors 85, Proctor 58
United South Central 78, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 30
West Central 77, Brandon-Evansville 44
Windom 72, Blue Earth Area 71
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa vs. Adrian/Ellsworth, ccd.
Elkton-Lake Benton, S.D. vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/