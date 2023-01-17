AP NEWS
Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aitkin 64, Menahga 49

BOLD 66, Montevideo 60

Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 59, Lake of the Woods 52

Benson 69, Ortonville 58

Border West 77, Hancock 55

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 75, Sibley East 63

Caledonia 93, Dover-Eyota 53

Cambridge-Isanti 99, Big Lake 96

Canby 74, Wabasso 51

Chisago Lakes 65, Monticello 49

Christ’s Household of Faith 62, Avail Academy 56

Dawson-Boyd 105, Renville County West 33

Ely 90, Cook County 45

Fertile-Beltrami 67, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 57

Fillmore Central 80, St. Charles 36

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 79, LeSueur-Henderson 60

Goodhue 70, Kasson-Mantorville 41

Holdingford 69, Swanville 38

Holy Family Catholic 101, Minnehaha Academy 56

Hughes, Ga. 89, Glenville-Emmons 54

Kenyon-Wanamingo 65, Medford 32

La Crescent 67, Wabasha-Kellogg 43

Lakeview 76, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 39

Lanesboro 89, Glenville-Emmons 54

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 81, Cleveland 34

Litchfield 55, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 39

Mabel-Canton 57, Postville, Iowa 47

Mahnomen/Waubun 80, Red Lake 68

Mahtomedi 98, North St. Paul 52

Mankato East 88, Faribault 50

Mankato Loyola 68, Mayer Lutheran 60

Martin County West 80, St. James Area 75

Minneapolis Edison 85, Bloomington Kennedy 71

Minneapolis South 72, Robbinsdale Cooper 67

    • Mountain Iron-Buhl 86, Greenway 36

    Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 70, Madelia 41

    Paynesville 47, Melrose 44

    Pine River-Backus 76, Mille Lacs Co-op 29

    Royalton 72, Upsala 37

    Rushford-Peterson 56, Lewiston-Altura 47

    Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 67, Murray County Central 40

    Sacred Heart 82, Stephen-Argyle 56

    Spring Grove 69, Schaeffer Academy 37

    St. Agnes 69, Minneapolis Roosevelt 54

    Tartan 52, Hudson, Wis. 47

    Two Harbors 85, Proctor 58

    United South Central 78, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 30

    West Central 77, Brandon-Evansville 44

    Windom 72, Blue Earth Area 71

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Central Lyon, Rock Rapids, Iowa vs. Adrian/Ellsworth, ccd.

    Elkton-Lake Benton, S.D. vs. Hills-Beaver Creek, ppd.

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

