Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ankeny Centennial 46, Ames 34
Bondurant Farrar 61, Marion 59
Burlington 50, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 47
Carroll 76, Storm Lake 43
Cascade,Western Dubuque 73, Durant-Bennett 36
Center Point-Urbana 70, Dike-New Hartford 54
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 79, Boyden-Hull 38
Dallas Center-Grimes 67, Des Moines Christian 54
Estherville Lincoln Central 63, Okoboji, Milford 59
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73, IKM-Manning 58
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 55
George-Little Rock 50, Rock Valley 41
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 78, BCLUW, Conrad 19
Harlan 52, Blair, Neb. 43
Homer, Neb. 52, River Valley, Correctionville 42
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 72, Van Meter 64
Lake Mills 67, Saint Ansgar 43
Lanesboro, Minn. 80, Kee, Lansing 66
Lone Tree 50, English Valleys, North English 30
Lynnville-Sully 67, Pleasantville 39
MFL-Mar-Mac 64, Kingsland, Minn. 38
Mason City 57, Gilbert 47
Melcher-Dallas 80, Meskwaki Settlement School 14
Mount Ayr 79, Seymour 23
Mount Vernon 52, Fort Madison 45
Northeast, Goose Lake 68, Calamus-Wheatland 39
OA-BCIG 54, East Sac County 44
Osage 55, Mabel-Canton, Minn. 21
South O’Brien, Paullina 77, Westwood, Sloan 44
Southwest Valley 72, Griswold 25
Urbandale 54, Lewis Central 32
WACO, Wayland 70, Keota 36
Washington 74, Davis County, Bloomfield 70
West Marshall, State Center 36, Colo-NESCO 27
Winfield-Mount Union 59, Hillcrest Academy 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/