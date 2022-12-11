AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 11, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ankeny Centennial 46, Ames 34

Bondurant Farrar 61, Marion 59

Burlington 50, Prairie, Cedar Rapids 47

Carroll 76, Storm Lake 43

Cascade,Western Dubuque 73, Durant-Bennett 36

Center Point-Urbana 70, Dike-New Hartford 54

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 79, Boyden-Hull 38

Dallas Center-Grimes 67, Des Moines Christian 54

Estherville Lincoln Central 63, Okoboji, Milford 59

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 73, IKM-Manning 58

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 58, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 55

George-Little Rock 50, Rock Valley 41

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 78, BCLUW, Conrad 19

Harlan 52, Blair, Neb. 43

Homer, Neb. 52, River Valley, Correctionville 42

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 72, Van Meter 64

Lake Mills 67, Saint Ansgar 43

Lanesboro, Minn. 80, Kee, Lansing 66

Lone Tree 50, English Valleys, North English 30

Lynnville-Sully 67, Pleasantville 39

MFL-Mar-Mac 64, Kingsland, Minn. 38

Mason City 57, Gilbert 47

Melcher-Dallas 80, Meskwaki Settlement School 14

Mount Ayr 79, Seymour 23

Mount Vernon 52, Fort Madison 45

Northeast, Goose Lake 68, Calamus-Wheatland 39

OA-BCIG 54, East Sac County 44

Osage 55, Mabel-Canton, Minn. 21

South O’Brien, Paullina 77, Westwood, Sloan 44

Southwest Valley 72, Griswold 25

Urbandale 54, Lewis Central 32

WACO, Wayland 70, Keota 36

    • Washington 74, Davis County, Bloomfield 70

    West Marshall, State Center 36, Colo-NESCO 27

    Winfield-Mount Union 59, Hillcrest Academy 56

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

