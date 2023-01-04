AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 47, Lee High 37

Albemarle 65, Goochland 11

Atlantic Shores Christian 68, Broadwater Academy 32

Bassett 49, Mecklenburg County 34

Briar Woods 56, Dominion 30

Brunswick Academy 42, Amelia Academy 5

Caroline 50, King George 46

Carroll County 91, Glenvar 33

Catholic High School of Va Beach 47, Floyd County 26

Catholic High School of Va Beach 47, Kellam 26

Central - Wise 56, Gate City 44

Chancellor 69, Courtland 23

Council 28, Hurley 17

Culpeper 75, Spotsylvania 25

Eastern View 60, James Monroe 36

Eastside 55, Rye Cove 43

Falls Church 64, Annandale 47

Fluvanna 53, Charlottesville 52

Fort Chiswell 62, Auburn 46

George Wythe-Richmond 46, Bland County 15

Glen Allen 55, Douglas Freeman 10

Grafton 71, Smithfield 35

Hampton 98, Denbigh 2

Honaker 44, Grundy 29

Indian River 54, Bayside 53

J.I. Burton 49, Thomas Walker 20

James Robinson 40, West Potomac 20

Kecoughtan 50, Phoebus 42

Kettle Run 52, John Handley 38

Liberty Christian 42, Franklin County 35

Lloyd Bird 55, James River 45

Louisa 36, Western Albemarle 24

Magna Vista 55, Patrick County 27

Manchester 76, Huguenot 11

Martinsville 48, Halifax County 38

Matoaca 73, Colonial Heights 19

Mechanicsville High School 62, Henrico 50

Menchville 106, Gloucester 5

    • Millbrook 81, Liberty-Bealeton 34

    Monacan 53, Cosby 42

    Nandua 24, Holly Grove, Md. 19

    New Kent 57, Jamestown 38

    Norfolk Christian School 67, Arcadia 14

    Northside 36, Christiansburg 30

    Osbourn Park 68, John Champe 12

    Park View-Sterling 49, Independence 44

    Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, Cave Spring 39

    Patriot 56, Osbourn 24

    Poquoson 46, Tabb 31

    Potomac 49, C.D. Hylton 31

    Potomac Falls 42, Loudoun Valley 38

    Powhatan 53, Clover Hill 22

    Rappahannock County 57, Warren County 29

    Ridgeview 49, John Battle 43

    Salem 49, Norcom 39

    Sherando 47, Fauquier 26

    Skyline 43, Broadway 36

    TEACH Homeschool 32, Tidewater Academy 18

    Thomas Dale 98, Petersburg 13

    Tuscarora 52, Loudoun County 17

    Twin Springs 63, Castlewood 17

    Union 59, Virginia High 17

    Varina 52, Atlee 25

    W.T. Woodson 49, South County 42

    Walsingham Academy 43, Grace Christian 12

    Warhill 55, Bruton 15

    Washington-Liberty 54, George Marshall 49

    West Point 42, Carver Academy 25

    Western Branch 100, Churchland 10

    William Monroe 53, Turner Ashby 48

    Wilson Memorial 56, Stuarts Draft 41

    Woodgrove 79, Lightridge 32

    Woodside 40, Bethel 39

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

