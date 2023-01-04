Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 47, Lee High 37
Albemarle 65, Goochland 11
Atlantic Shores Christian 68, Broadwater Academy 32
Bassett 49, Mecklenburg County 34
Briar Woods 56, Dominion 30
Brunswick Academy 42, Amelia Academy 5
Caroline 50, King George 46
Carroll County 91, Glenvar 33
Catholic High School of Va Beach 47, Floyd County 26
Catholic High School of Va Beach 47, Kellam 26
Central - Wise 56, Gate City 44
Chancellor 69, Courtland 23
Council 28, Hurley 17
Culpeper 75, Spotsylvania 25
Eastern View 60, James Monroe 36
Eastside 55, Rye Cove 43
Falls Church 64, Annandale 47
Fluvanna 53, Charlottesville 52
Fort Chiswell 62, Auburn 46
George Wythe-Richmond 46, Bland County 15
Glen Allen 55, Douglas Freeman 10
Grafton 71, Smithfield 35
Hampton 98, Denbigh 2
Honaker 44, Grundy 29
Indian River 54, Bayside 53
J.I. Burton 49, Thomas Walker 20
James Robinson 40, West Potomac 20
Kecoughtan 50, Phoebus 42
Kettle Run 52, John Handley 38
Liberty Christian 42, Franklin County 35
Lloyd Bird 55, James River 45
Louisa 36, Western Albemarle 24
Magna Vista 55, Patrick County 27
Manchester 76, Huguenot 11
Martinsville 48, Halifax County 38
Matoaca 73, Colonial Heights 19
Mechanicsville High School 62, Henrico 50
Menchville 106, Gloucester 5
Millbrook 81, Liberty-Bealeton 34
Monacan 53, Cosby 42
Nandua 24, Holly Grove, Md. 19
New Kent 57, Jamestown 38
Norfolk Christian School 67, Arcadia 14
Northside 36, Christiansburg 30
Osbourn Park 68, John Champe 12
Park View-Sterling 49, Independence 44
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 53, Cave Spring 39
Patriot 56, Osbourn 24
Poquoson 46, Tabb 31
Potomac 49, C.D. Hylton 31
Potomac Falls 42, Loudoun Valley 38
Powhatan 53, Clover Hill 22
Rappahannock County 57, Warren County 29
Ridgeview 49, John Battle 43
Salem 49, Norcom 39
Sherando 47, Fauquier 26
Skyline 43, Broadway 36
TEACH Homeschool 32, Tidewater Academy 18
Thomas Dale 98, Petersburg 13
Tuscarora 52, Loudoun County 17
Twin Springs 63, Castlewood 17
Union 59, Virginia High 17
Varina 52, Atlee 25
W.T. Woodson 49, South County 42
Walsingham Academy 43, Grace Christian 12
Warhill 55, Bruton 15
Washington-Liberty 54, George Marshall 49
West Point 42, Carver Academy 25
Western Branch 100, Churchland 10
William Monroe 53, Turner Ashby 48
Wilson Memorial 56, Stuarts Draft 41
Woodgrove 79, Lightridge 32
Woodside 40, Bethel 39
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/