Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alexis I. duPont 57, Conrad 51
Archmere Academy 42, Brandywine 40
Caesar Rodney 56, Sussex Technical 41
Cape Henlopen 54, Smyrna 46
Dover 62, Sussex Central 42
Indian River 64, Woodbridge 56
Lake Forest 46, Delmar 38
Malvern Prep, Pa. 61, Tower Hill 55
Polytech 67, Milford 61
St. Elizabeth 59, Charter School of Wilmington 21
St. Georges Tech 58, Delaware Military Academy 43
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/