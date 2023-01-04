AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alexis I. duPont 57, Conrad 51

Archmere Academy 42, Brandywine 40

Caesar Rodney 56, Sussex Technical 41

Cape Henlopen 54, Smyrna 46

Dover 62, Sussex Central 42

Indian River 64, Woodbridge 56

Lake Forest 46, Delmar 38

Malvern Prep, Pa. 61, Tower Hill 55

Polytech 67, Milford 61

St. Elizabeth 59, Charter School of Wilmington 21

St. Georges Tech 58, Delaware Military Academy 43

