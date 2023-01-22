Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Broomfield 61, Legacy 53
Bruce Randolph 80, Bennett 56
Colorado Academy 55, Jefferson Academy 40
Conifer 63, Thornton 47
Denver North 56, Regis Groff 42
Durango 55, Grand Junction 43
Far Northeast 62, George Washington 61
Fort Morgan 69, Skyline High School 65
Fossil Ridge 89, Loveland 51
Frederick 64, Severance 55
Grand Junction Central 65, Montezuma-Cortez 47
Grandview 69, Doherty 64
Horizon 56, Prairie View 50
Kent Denver 89, The Academy 46
Mesa Ridge 76, Sand Creek 52
Mountain Range 73, Monarch 66
Northfield 76, Denver West 59
Northridge 74, Niwot 43
Poudre 62, Erie 48
Rangeview 85, Hinkley 29
Resurrection Christian 61, Sterling 45
Roosevelt 58, Riverdale Ridge 55
Thomas Jefferson 74, Abraham Lincoln 35
University 83, Valley 40
Vista PEAK 69, John F. Kennedy 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sidney, Neb. vs. Yuma, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/