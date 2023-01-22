AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Broomfield 61, Legacy 53

Bruce Randolph 80, Bennett 56

Colorado Academy 55, Jefferson Academy 40

Conifer 63, Thornton 47

Denver North 56, Regis Groff 42

Durango 55, Grand Junction 43

Far Northeast 62, George Washington 61

Fort Morgan 69, Skyline High School 65

Fossil Ridge 89, Loveland 51

Frederick 64, Severance 55

Grand Junction Central 65, Montezuma-Cortez 47

Grandview 69, Doherty 64

Horizon 56, Prairie View 50

Kent Denver 89, The Academy 46

Mesa Ridge 76, Sand Creek 52

Mountain Range 73, Monarch 66

Northfield 76, Denver West 59

Northridge 74, Niwot 43

Poudre 62, Erie 48

Rangeview 85, Hinkley 29

Resurrection Christian 61, Sterling 45

Roosevelt 58, Riverdale Ridge 55

Thomas Jefferson 74, Abraham Lincoln 35

University 83, Valley 40

Vista PEAK 69, John F. Kennedy 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sidney, Neb. vs. Yuma, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

