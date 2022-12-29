Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Belding 41, Lakeview 31
Benton Harbor 51, Three Oaks River Valley 39
Brown City 55, Landmark Academy 6
Coldwater 42, Battle Creek Central 29
Dexter 58, Battle Creek Lakeview 40
East Jackson 52, Sand Creek 39
East Lansing 53, Bridgeport 7
Frankfort 44, Fruitport Calvary Christian 39
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 40, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 26
Greenville 60, Stanton Central Montcalm 41
Harbor Springs 45, Warren Regina 37
Hartland 32, Milford 29
Holt 55, Ann Arbor Pioneer 12
Kent City 45, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 33
Manistee Catholic Central 43, Central Lake 39
Marine City 34, Yale 24
Marquette 43, Boyne City 36
Negaunee 59, Charlevoix 21
Northville 42, Traverse City Central 22
Parma Western 62, Marysville 30
Potterville 48, Cassopolis 32
Reading 37, Hillsdale Academy 24
Rockford 71, Detroit Country Day 39
Romeo 55, New Haven 14
Saginaw 58, St. Ignace 46
Summerfield 57, Manchester 49
Walled Lake Northern 35, Fowlerville 26
Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 58, Kelloggsville 31
Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 65, Detroit Cass Tech 47
Fremont Tournament=
First Round=
Fremont, Ind. 46, Sturgis 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/