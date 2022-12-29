AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 29, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Belding 41, Lakeview 31

Benton Harbor 51, Three Oaks River Valley 39

Brown City 55, Landmark Academy 6

Coldwater 42, Battle Creek Central 29

Dexter 58, Battle Creek Lakeview 40

East Jackson 52, Sand Creek 39

East Lansing 53, Bridgeport 7

Frankfort 44, Fruitport Calvary Christian 39

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 40, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 26

Greenville 60, Stanton Central Montcalm 41

Harbor Springs 45, Warren Regina 37

Hartland 32, Milford 29

Holt 55, Ann Arbor Pioneer 12

Kent City 45, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 33

Manistee Catholic Central 43, Central Lake 39

Marine City 34, Yale 24

Marquette 43, Boyne City 36

Negaunee 59, Charlevoix 21

Northville 42, Traverse City Central 22

Parma Western 62, Marysville 30

Potterville 48, Cassopolis 32

Reading 37, Hillsdale Academy 24

Rockford 71, Detroit Country Day 39

Romeo 55, New Haven 14

Saginaw 58, St. Ignace 46

Summerfield 57, Manchester 49

Walled Lake Northern 35, Fowlerville 26

Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 58, Kelloggsville 31

Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 65, Detroit Cass Tech 47

Fremont Tournament=

First Round=

Fremont, Ind. 46, Sturgis 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

