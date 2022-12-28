AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Armada 65, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 53

Birmingham Brother Rice 57, Grand Blanc 44

Canton 53, Walled Lake Western 46

Detroit Old Redford 57, Imlay City 44

Flint Powers 72, Lansing Catholic 58

Gabriel Richard Catholic 42, Jackson Lumen Christi 41

Grosse Pointe North 54, Rochester 45

Menominee 59, Westwood 56

Muskegon Mona Shores 56, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 44

Okemos 72, Troy Athens 41

Onsted 52, Plymouth 34

Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Coldwater 54

Sparta 51, Allendale 44

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

