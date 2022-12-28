Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armada 65, Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 53
Birmingham Brother Rice 57, Grand Blanc 44
Canton 53, Walled Lake Western 46
Detroit Old Redford 57, Imlay City 44
Flint Powers 72, Lansing Catholic 58
Gabriel Richard Catholic 42, Jackson Lumen Christi 41
Grosse Pointe North 54, Rochester 45
Menominee 59, Westwood 56
Muskegon Mona Shores 56, Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 44
Okemos 72, Troy Athens 41
Onsted 52, Plymouth 34
Pewamo-Westphalia 63, Coldwater 54
Sparta 51, Allendale 44
