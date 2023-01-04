AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 41, Ida 39, OT

Alma 60, Shepherd 46

Belleville 57, Romulus 49

Blanchard Montabella 71, Ashley 28

Bridgeport 74, Lansing Everett 51

Brighton 67, Swartz Creek 45

Burton Bendle 65, Kingston 60

Burton Genesee Christian 66, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 44

Cadillac 74, Alpena 30

Carson City-Crystal 44, St. Charles 21

Chelsea 72, Roseville 56

Comstock Park 48, Greenville 41

Corunna 65, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 39

Detroit East English 54, Detroit Davis 26

Detroit Jalen Rose 69, Pontiac 39

Detroit Loyola 77, Franklin LIVONIA MI 40

Detroit Old Redford 64, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 61

Detroit Osborn 58, Academy of the Americas 10

Detroit Renaissance 101, Detroit Pershing 67

Durand 86, Owosso 29

Escanaba 67, Marquette 56

Evart 59, Beaverton 47

Forest Hills Eastern 78, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 53

Freeland 61, Sanford-Meridian 22

Gaylord St. Mary 56, Bellaire 38

Grand Rapids South Christian 71, Byron Center 56

Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 75, Detroit Public Safety 62

Holland Christian 57, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 52

Holt 59, Haslett 41

Hopkins, Minn. 52, Muskegon Catholic Central 26

Hudson 56, Sand Creek 33

Hudsonville Unity Christian 57, Schoolcraft 43

Ionia 51, Hastings 35

    • Iron Mountain 55, Gladstone 37

    Jackson Lumen Christi 56, Lake Odessa Lakewood 48

    Laingsburg 68, Portland St. Patrick 23

    Lake Leelanau St. Mary 54, Frankfort 41

    Leslie 42, Dansville 35

    Ludington 67, Reed City 50

    Madison Heights Bishop Foley 47, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 42

    Maple City Glen Lake 69, Charlevoix 53

    Mason 64, Marshall 39

    Mayville 49, Caseville 25

    Muskegon Mona Shores 75, Montague 48

    Newaygo 66, Ravenna 55

    Okemos 84, Eaton Rapids 42

    Onaway 85, Central Lake 57

    Port Huron 51, Armada 44

    Rockford 61, Grand Rapids Union 55

    S. Bend Career Academy, Ind. 73, New Buffalo 27

    Saginaw Heritage 61, Traverse City Central 56

    Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 53, Midland Calvary Baptist 36

    Saginaw Nouvel 82, Kalamazoo Hackett 68

    Saline 51, East Lansing 40

    Sparta 74, Grant 56

    St. Johns 63, Portland 52

    Tecumseh 53, Brooklyn Columbia Central 33

    Three Lakes, Wis. 74, Wakefield-Marenisco 63

    Traverse City Christian 66, Buckley 63

    Troy 66, Utica Eisenhower 45

    Vermontville Maple Valley 51, Battle Creek Academy 19

    Warren Michigan Collegiate 92, Mount Clemens 10

    West Branch Ogemaw Heights 62, Clare 61

    Whiteford 65, Dundee 57

    Williamston 57, Dexter 45

    Zion Christian 46, GR Sacred Heart 21

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Fowlerville vs. Jackson, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

