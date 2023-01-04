Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 41, Ida 39, OT
Alma 60, Shepherd 46
Belleville 57, Romulus 49
Blanchard Montabella 71, Ashley 28
Bridgeport 74, Lansing Everett 51
Brighton 67, Swartz Creek 45
Burton Bendle 65, Kingston 60
Burton Genesee Christian 66, Clarkston Everest Collegiate 44
Cadillac 74, Alpena 30
Carson City-Crystal 44, St. Charles 21
Chelsea 72, Roseville 56
Comstock Park 48, Greenville 41
Corunna 65, Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart 39
Detroit East English 54, Detroit Davis 26
Detroit Jalen Rose 69, Pontiac 39
Detroit Loyola 77, Franklin LIVONIA MI 40
Detroit Old Redford 64, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 61
Detroit Osborn 58, Academy of the Americas 10
Detroit Renaissance 101, Detroit Pershing 67
Durand 86, Owosso 29
Escanaba 67, Marquette 56
Evart 59, Beaverton 47
Forest Hills Eastern 78, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 53
Freeland 61, Sanford-Meridian 22
Gaylord St. Mary 56, Bellaire 38
Grand Rapids South Christian 71, Byron Center 56
Harper Woods Chandler Park Academy 75, Detroit Public Safety 62
Holland Christian 57, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 52
Holt 59, Haslett 41
Hopkins, Minn. 52, Muskegon Catholic Central 26
Hudson 56, Sand Creek 33
Hudsonville Unity Christian 57, Schoolcraft 43
Ionia 51, Hastings 35
Iron Mountain 55, Gladstone 37
Jackson Lumen Christi 56, Lake Odessa Lakewood 48
Laingsburg 68, Portland St. Patrick 23
Lake Leelanau St. Mary 54, Frankfort 41
Leslie 42, Dansville 35
Ludington 67, Reed City 50
Madison Heights Bishop Foley 47, Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 42
Maple City Glen Lake 69, Charlevoix 53
Mason 64, Marshall 39
Mayville 49, Caseville 25
Muskegon Mona Shores 75, Montague 48
Newaygo 66, Ravenna 55
Okemos 84, Eaton Rapids 42
Onaway 85, Central Lake 57
Port Huron 51, Armada 44
Rockford 61, Grand Rapids Union 55
S. Bend Career Academy, Ind. 73, New Buffalo 27
Saginaw Heritage 61, Traverse City Central 56
Saginaw Michigan Lutheran Seminary 53, Midland Calvary Baptist 36
Saginaw Nouvel 82, Kalamazoo Hackett 68
Saline 51, East Lansing 40
Sparta 74, Grant 56
St. Johns 63, Portland 52
Tecumseh 53, Brooklyn Columbia Central 33
Three Lakes, Wis. 74, Wakefield-Marenisco 63
Traverse City Christian 66, Buckley 63
Troy 66, Utica Eisenhower 45
Vermontville Maple Valley 51, Battle Creek Academy 19
Warren Michigan Collegiate 92, Mount Clemens 10
West Branch Ogemaw Heights 62, Clare 61
Whiteford 65, Dundee 57
Williamston 57, Dexter 45
Zion Christian 46, GR Sacred Heart 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Fowlerville vs. Jackson, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/