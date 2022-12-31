AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 31, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 45, N. Can. Hoover 42

Archbishop Carroll, Pa. 74, W. Chester Lakota W. 60

Ashville Teays Valley 53, Cols. Upper Arlington 43

Attica Seneca E. 79, Bucyrus Wynford 77

Atwater Waterloo 47, Garrettsville Garfield 33

Beloit W. Branch 55, Minerva 45

Berlin Center Western Reserve 49, Lisbon David Anderson 47

Bishop Fenwick 48, Cin. Purcell Marian 29

Bishop Watterson 50, Bishop Hartley 40

Bluffton 63, Arlington 51

Botkins 48, Anna 37

Bowling Green 55, Huron 46

Canal Fulton Northwest 53, Norton 48

Canfield 68, Salem 51

Canfield S. Range 45, Ravenna SE 38

Carey 55, Upper Sandusky 27

Carlisle 63, Tipp City Bethel 40

Casstown Miami E. 69, Versailles 51

Chardon 68, Geneva 64

Chesterland W. Geauga 50, Chagrin Falls Kenston 46

Cin. Colerain 47, Morrow Little Miami 38

Cin. College Prep. 62, Cin. Clark Montessori 60

Cin. Sycamore 61, Kettering Fairmont 47

Cin. Western Hills 73, McCreary Central, Ky. 61

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 73, Detroit King, Mich. 68, 2OT

Coldwater 49, Celina 39

Columbiana 64, Heartland Christian 53

Convoy Crestview 65, Ottoville 45

Cory-Rawson 53, Continental 43

Cov. Catholic, Ky. 76, Pickerington Cent. 62

Creston Norwayne 79, Rittman 47

Crooksville 71, Corning Miller 44

Cuyahoga Falls 69, Aurora 43

    • Dalton 76, Jeromesville Hillsdale 64

    Danville 62, Granville Christian 43

    Day. Christian 64, Ansonia 58

    Day. Oakwood 52, Milton-Union 44

    Delaware Olentangy Berlin 54, Cols. Centennial 22

    Doylestown Chippewa 67, West Salem Northwestern 59

    Fairfield 74, Hamilton Ross 60

    Felicity-Franklin 65, St. Patrick, Ky. 26

    Findlay 73, St. Marys Memorial 50

    Ft. Recovery 48, Van Wert Lincolnview 30

    Galion Northmor 69, Bellville Clear Fork 63

    Gates Mills Gilmour 64, Painesville Riverside 51

    Greenfield McClain 56, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 44

    Grove City Christian 67, Howard E. Knox 38

    Hartville Lake Center Christian 62, Massillon Tuslaw 57

    Hilliard Davidson 61, Hilliard Darby 47

    Holland Springfield 66, Fremont Ross 61, OT

    Huber Hts. Wayne 65, Nashville Christian, Tenn. 30

    Hunting Valley University 58, Eastlake North 54

    Jamestown Greeneview 55, London Madison Plains 32

    Johnstown 48, Zanesville W. Muskingum 33

    Kinsman Badger 62, Louisville Aquinas 56

    Lancaster Fairfield Union 55, Thornville Sheridan 45

    Lexington 66, Mt. Vernon 55

    Lima Perry 41, Minster 39

    Lore City Buckeye Trail 49, Bowerston Conotton Valley 30

    Lucasville Valley 89, Frankfort Adena 39

    Lyndhurst Brush 63, Macedonia Nordonia 47

    Malvern 70, Newcomerstown 35

    Maple Hts. 70, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 67, OT

    Maria Stein Marion Local 64, St. Henry 60

    Marietta 70, Glouster Trimble 42

    Marion Harding 77, Kenton 68

    Martins Ferry 71, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51

    Marysville 47, Milford Center Fairbanks 42

    Mason 80, Kings Mills Kings 68

    Massillon Jackson 60, Youngs. Mooney 38

    McDonald 55, Warren Lordstown 40

    McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 61, Waynesfield-Goshen 60

    Monroe 59, Wilmington 52, OT

    Napoleon 61, Liberty Center 51

    Navarre Fairless 54, E. Can. 38

    New Albany 72, Canal Winchester 52

    New Bremen 65, Elida 46

    New Concord John Glenn 70, Cambridge 48

    New Hope Christian 56, Athens 41

    New Lexington 42, Logan 26

    New Philadelphia 56, Wooster 50

    New Washington Buckeye Cent. 67, Bucyrus 53

    Newark Cath. 36, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 28

    Newark Licking Valley 73, Philo 58

    Newton Falls 58, Cortland Lakeview 46

    Ottawa-Glandorf 88, Lima Cent. Cath. 61

    Parma Hts. Valley Forge 60, Oberlin Firelands 57

    Pettisville 35, Archbold 34

    Piketon 54, Waverly 44

    Plain City Jonathan Alder 66, Bloom-Carroll 61

    Plymouth 42, Ashland Mapleton 41

    Portsmouth Notre Dame 71, Lancaster Fisher Cath. 45

    Ravenswood, W.Va. 72, Racine Southern 45

    S. Point 104, Cabell Midland, W.Va. 102, 5OT

    Salineville Southern 64, Richmond Edison 61

    Sandusky Perkins 71, Bay Village Bay 70

    Scott, W.Va. 72, Caldwell 61

    Sidney Lehman 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 28

    Smithville 60, Apple Creek Waynedale 49

    Spring. Shawnee 58, New Lebanon Dixie 43

    Springboro 59, Troy 56

    Springfield 57, Hubbard 51

    Steubenville Cath. Cent. 54, Oak Glen, W.Va. 18

    Stewart Federal Hocking 74, Latham Western 53

    Swanton 49, Maumee 45, OT

    Tiffin Calvert 55, Elyria Open Door 49

    Tol. Cent. Cath. 65, Cle. Hts. 63

    Trotwood-Madison 50, Cin. La Salle 47

    Uhrichsville Claymont 44, Sugarcreek Garaway 43

    Vandalia Butler 57, Franklin 52

    Warren Howland 48, Brookfield 34

    Waynesville 69, Blanchester 20

    Westerville Cent. 61, Cols. DeSales 52

    Westlake 61, Parma 43

    Wheelersburg 64, Portsmouth 55

    Wheeling Central, W.Va. 82, Shadyside 61

    Willard 60, Norwalk 50

    Williamsburg 59, Lynchburg-Clay 57

    Windham 67, Warren Champion 51

    Yellow Springs 49, W. Jefferson 47

    Youngs. East 59, Akr. North 18

    Zanesville Maysville 54, Parkersburg, W.Va. 49

    Carolina Invitational=

    Covenant Day School, N.C. 50, Cin. Oak Hills 36

    Circleville Holiday Tournament=

    Circleville 56, Williamsport Westfall 54

    Pioneer Basketball Classic=

    Hilliard Bradley 47, Urbana 38

    Washington C.H. 52, W. Carrollton 46

    Westerville N. 68, Chillicothe 24

    Smoky Mountain Winter Classic=

    Cin. St. Xavier 73, Grace Christian - Franklin, Tenn. 62

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.