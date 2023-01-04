AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carrington 53, Medina/P-B 25

Central Cass 66, Shiloh 37

Century 66, Bismarck 44

Fargo Davies 70, Fargo North 44

Fargo Shanley 77, Fargo South 29

Grand Forks Red River 66, Valley City 39

Grant County/Mott-Regent 63, Dickinson Trinity 52

Legacy 73, St. Mary’s 47

New Rockford-Sheyenne 53, Drake/Anamoose 44

Northern Cass 81, Grafton 67

Oakes 50, Edgeley/K-M 44

Rugby 68, TGU 51

Sheyenne 62, Wahpeton 41

South Border 74, Barnes County North 11

Strasburg-Zeeland 44, Ellendale 35

Tioga 63, Stanley 37

West Fargo 93, Grand Forks Central 47

West Fargo Horace 72, Devils Lake 67

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

