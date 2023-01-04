Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carrington 53, Medina/P-B 25
Central Cass 66, Shiloh 37
Century 66, Bismarck 44
Fargo Davies 70, Fargo North 44
Fargo Shanley 77, Fargo South 29
Grand Forks Red River 66, Valley City 39
Grant County/Mott-Regent 63, Dickinson Trinity 52
Legacy 73, St. Mary’s 47
New Rockford-Sheyenne 53, Drake/Anamoose 44
Northern Cass 81, Grafton 67
Oakes 50, Edgeley/K-M 44
Rugby 68, TGU 51
Sheyenne 62, Wahpeton 41
South Border 74, Barnes County North 11
Strasburg-Zeeland 44, Ellendale 35
Tioga 63, Stanley 37
West Fargo 93, Grand Forks Central 47
West Fargo Horace 72, Devils Lake 67
