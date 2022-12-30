Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bismarck 67, Watford City 31
Cavalier 57, Benson County 30
Century 91, Jamestown 48
Des Lacs-Burlington 56, TGU 47
Edgeley/K-M 65, Strasburg-Zeeland 19
Enderlin 49, Warwick 25
Fargo North 71, Devils Lake 58
Grand Forks Red River 77, Fargo Davies 68
Grant County/Mott-Regent 65, Washburn 38
Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 53, Bottineau 48
Kidder County 55, Velva 29
Legacy 77, Turtle Mountain 56
Linton/HMB 52, Dickinson Trinity 40
Little Wound, S.D. 51, Parshall 49
Maple River 47, May-Port CG 42
North Prairie 67, Westhope/Newburg 59
Rugby 64, Beulah 32
Sargent County 62, North Border 50
Sheyenne 69, Fargo Shanley 59
Shiloh 59, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 54
St. Francis Indian, S.D. 49, Mandaree 43
Strasburg-Zeeland 65, Edgeley/Kulm Co-op 19
Thompson 82, Northern Cass 75
Tioga 50, Trenton 39
Valley City 74, Fargo South 50
West Fargo Horace 80, Pierz, Minn. 64
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/