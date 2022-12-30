AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 30, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bismarck 67, Watford City 31

Cavalier 57, Benson County 30

Century 91, Jamestown 48

Des Lacs-Burlington 56, TGU 47

Edgeley/K-M 65, Strasburg-Zeeland 19

Enderlin 49, Warwick 25

Fargo North 71, Devils Lake 58

Grand Forks Red River 77, Fargo Davies 68

Grant County/Mott-Regent 65, Washburn 38

Kenmare/Bowbells Co-op 53, Bottineau 48

Kidder County 55, Velva 29

Legacy 77, Turtle Mountain 56

Linton/HMB 52, Dickinson Trinity 40

Little Wound, S.D. 51, Parshall 49

Maple River 47, May-Port CG 42

North Prairie 67, Westhope/Newburg 59

Rugby 64, Beulah 32

Sargent County 62, North Border 50

Sheyenne 69, Fargo Shanley 59

Shiloh 59, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 54

St. Francis Indian, S.D. 49, Mandaree 43

Strasburg-Zeeland 65, Edgeley/Kulm Co-op 19

Thompson 82, Northern Cass 75

Tioga 50, Trenton 39

Valley City 74, Fargo South 50

West Fargo Horace 80, Pierz, Minn. 64

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.