AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 7, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Baltic 50, Flandreau 31

Beresford 56, Chester 34

Brandon Valley 72, Brookings 36

Bridgewater-Emery 64, Freeman 28

Canton 59, Elkton-Lake Benton 49

Centerville 54, Burke 52

Clark/Willow Lake 51, Groton Area 43

DeSmet 66, Arlington 19

Elk Point-Jefferson 70, Alcester-Hudson 20

Ethan 61, Wessington Springs 58

Florence/Henry 71, Wilmot 30

Herreid/Selby Area 63, Langford 35

Hill City 72, Edgemont 8

Hitchcock-Tulare 71, Faulkton 37

Howard 55, Menno 31

Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 56, Deubrook 46

Jones County 60, Wall 46

Lennox 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 52

Mitchell 51, Yankton 44

Northwestern 73, Britton-Hecla 42

Parker 65, McCook Central/Montrose 36

Philip 58, Bison 30

Rapid City Christian 55, Dickinson Trinity, N.D. 46

Sioux Falls Jefferson 56, Rapid City Central 48

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 61, Watertown 49

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, Rapid City Stevens 41

Sioux Falls Washington 79, Aberdeen Central 39

ADVERTISEMENT

Sioux Valley 80, Garretson 48

Tea Area 65, Madison 40

Vermillion 65, Parkston 40

Wagner 66, Bon Homme 53

Warner 54, North Central Co-Op 23

Winner 79, Chamberlain 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.