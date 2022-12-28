Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 60, Spring Grove 33
Cloquet 69, Mesabi East 52
Cromwell 67, Rock Ridge 58
Duluth East 73, Coon Rapids 54
Edgerton 65, Renville County West 28
Ely 91, Deer River 35
Esko 62, Cherry 40
Fairmont 79, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 49
Fillmore Central 50, Kingsland 48
Hamlin, S.D. 65, Mankato West 33
Hermantown 63, Solon Springs, Wis. 41
Hillcrest Lutheran 67, Sacred Heart 35
Kelliher/Northome 50, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 38
Lac qui Parle Valley 57, Sleepy Eye 52
Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 60, St. James Area 35
Legacy Christian 75, Hiawatha Collegiate 14
Marshall 54, Faribault 30
Minneota 57, Minnewaska 50
Mountain Lake Area 43, Springfield 34
Nashwauk-Keewatin 60, Duluth Denfeld 59
New London-Spicer 80, Central Minnesota Christian 31
New Richland-H-E-G 80, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 38
Park Christian 91, St. Paul Humboldt 40
Perham 77, Waconia 57
Rogers 68, Chanhassen 57
Roseau 87, Climax/Fisher 51
Rushford-Peterson 67, West Lutheran 30
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 60, Wabasso 51
St. Clair 51, Canby 36
St. Michael-Albertville 85, Edina 28
Willmar 49, Redwood Valley 28
Windom 66, East Central 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/