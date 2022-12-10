Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ashland Community 60, Van Buren District 19
Bangor 52, Cheverus 44
Belfast Area 35, Bucksport 18
Bonny Eagle 33, Deering 30
Brunswick 75, Westbrook 31
Dexter Regional 49, Penquis Valley 17
Falmouth 74, Biddeford 16
Gorham 52, Windham 41
Gray-New Gloucester 39, Freeport 27
Hall-Dale 59, Carrabec 25
Hodgdon 77, Madawaska 22
Kennebunk 47, Morse 34
Madison Area Memorial 75, Boothbay Region 13
Monmouth Academy 58, Buckfield 19
Mountain Valley 47, Telstar Regional 18
North Yarmouth Academy 76, St. Dominic Regional 16
Scarborough 44, Sanford 36
Skowhegan Area 58, Brewer 46
South Aroostook Community 60, Central Aroostook 33
South Portland 56, Noble 39
Waynflete 33, Sacopee Valley 24
Wells 52, Cape Elizabeth 29
Winthrop 66, Mt. Abram 27
Yarmouth 49, York 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/