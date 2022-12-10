AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 10, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada-Borup/Norman County West 77, Lake Park-Audubon 71

Alexandria 76, Sauk Rapids-Rice 35

Andover 88, Lakeville South 78

Avail Academy 62, Math and Science Academy 51

Becker 57, Annandale 56

Belle Plaine 87, Medford 44

Bemidji 90, St. Cloud Apollo 56

Blake 73, St. Paul Academy 64

Brainerd 70, Willmar 65

Browerville/Eagle Valley 47, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 41

Canby 73, Yellow Medicine East 48

Central Minnesota Christian 59, MACCRAY 50

Clearbrook-Gonvick 78, Win-E-Mac 71

Climax/Fisher 81, Bagley 51

Crookston 61, Warroad 52

Dawson-Boyd 62, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 45

Deer River 77, Nashwauk-Keewatin 31

Duluth East 80, Woodbury 63

East Central 49, Pine City 46

Esko 72, Cloquet 55

Fillmore Central 84, Grand Meadow 39

Foley 75, Kimball 58

Fosston 59, Blackduck 53

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 60, Sibley East 55

Glencoe-Silver Lake 103, Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 82

Hastings 52, Apple Valley 48

ADVERTISEMENT

Hawley 76, Detroit Lakes 70

Henning 95, Rothsay 34

Heritage Christian Academy 63, North Lakes Academy 16

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 64, Bethlehem Academy 63

Kelliher/Northome 53, Bigfork 43

Lac qui Parle Valley 59, Renville County West 54

Lake City 74, Cannon Falls 54

Legacy Christian 63, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 57

Sports

  • Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

  • Messi, Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties at World Cup

  • Croatia beats Brazil on penalties in World Cup quarterfinals

  • Griner in ‘good spirits’ in US after Russian prisoner swap

    • McGregor 75, Floodwood 37

    Melrose 58, BOLD 52

    Minneapolis Edison 88, St. Paul Johnson 78

    Minnehaha Academy 92, Breck 73

    Minnesota Valley Lutheran 85, New Ulm Cathedral 70

    Moorhead 90, Rogers 64

    Mounds View 72, Spring Lake Park 70

    Nevis 61, Park Rapids 48

    New Ulm 78, St. Peter 56

    Northland 89, Hill City 46

    Norwood-Young America 90, Monticello 82

    Ogilvie 44, Mille Lacs Co-op 39

    Orono 95, Hopkins 84

    Osakis 77, St. John’s Prep 36

    Pelican Rapids 73, Frazee 51

    Pequot Lakes 67, Grand Rapids 35

    Pierz 72, Royalton 61

    Pipestone 75, Luverne 57

    Prior Lake 69, Chaska 52

    Red Lake County 83, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 60

    Redwood Valley 107, Windom 86

    Richfield 54, Tartan 53

    Rochester Century 56, Red Wing 43

    Rochester Lourdes 69, Pine Island 56

    Rochester Mayo 57, Faribault 34

    Rock Ridge 76, Greenway 26

    Roseville 88, North St. Paul 66

    Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72, Lakeview 60

    Sacred Heart 83, Northern Freeze 79

    Sauk Centre 68, Minnewaska 36

    Simley 65, St. Paul Harding 60

    St. Charles 88, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 55

    St. Croix Prep 51, St. Croix Lutheran 41

    ADVERTISEMENT

    St. James Area 63, Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 60

    St. Louis Park 85, Minneapolis Washburn 76

    St. Paul Highland Park 68, Hill-Murray 56

    St. Paul Humboldt 64, Community of Peace 63

    Superior, Wis. 91, Hibbing 24

    Swanville 63, Upsala 49

    Thief River Falls 93, East Grand Forks 70

    Trinity 54, Mounds Park Academy 29

    Triton 74, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 44

    United Christian 59, West Lutheran 48

    United South Central 63, Randolph 47

    Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 88, Stephen-Argyle 58

    West Central 53, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 48

    Worthington 67, Marshall 40

    Zimmerman 74, Chisago Lakes 60

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa 72, Kasson-Mantorville 55

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Fairmont vs. Waseca, ppd.

    Mora vs. Aitkin, ppd. to Feb 25th.

    St. Clair vs. Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, ppd.

    Walker-Hackensack-Akeley vs. Lake of the Woods, ppd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.