Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 4, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alsea 48, Eddyville 12

Bandon 56, Illinois Valley 41

Canby 81, Hillsboro 29

Cascade 88, Marist 35

Century 61, South Salem 53

Chiloquin 47, Crosspoint Christian 43

Churchill 59, South Eugene 57

Clackamas 76, Liberty 74, 3OT

Cleveland 72, Benson 69

Columbia Christian 54, Valor Christian 33

Coquille 58, Marshfield 56

Country Christian 61, Trinity 19

Cove 58, Condon 35

Crater 50, Mazama 49

Crosshill Christian 47, St. Paul 39

Damascus Christian 50, St. Stephens Academy 43

De La Salle 90, Catlin Gabel 36

Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 64, Oregon School for Deaf 23

Gold Beach 80, Waldport 42

Hidden Valley 51, St. Mary’s 37

Hillsboro 70, Sardinia Eastern Brown, Ohio 53

Jesuit 70, Sheldon 22

La Salle 69, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 47

Lakeridge 86, Sunset 85, OT

Lincoln 92, McDaniel 32

Mitchell/Spray 84, Central Christian 31

Mohawk 52, Mapleton 24

Monroe 53, Toledo 20

Mountainside 46, Sherwood 44

Myrtle Point 50, Siuslaw 47

N. Clackamas Christian 60, Southwest Christian 44

North Marion 81, Scappoose 43

North Salem 53, Eagle Point 51, OT

Oakland 49, Reedsport 30

Open Door 61, Knappa 36

Parkrose 61, David Douglas 59

Parma, Idaho 50, Nyssa 43

Pleasant Hill 63, La Pine 29

Portland Adventist 61, Horizon Christian Tualatin 52

    • Portland Waldorf 67, Grand View Christian 25

    River View, Wash. 35, Riverside 26

    Roosevelt 62, Grant 60

    Roseburg 59, Thurston 47

    Santiam Christian 58, Sheridan 35

    Scio 62, Jefferson 54

    Sisters 51, Elmira 46

    Southridge 86, Glencoe 29

    Sprague 54, Forest Grove 50

    Stayton 61, Estacada 54

    Touchet, Wash. 61, Irrigon 53

    Trinity Lutheran 66, Bonanza 55

    Union 53, Weston-McEwen 45

    Vale 65, Weiser, Idaho 58

    Wells 71, Franklin 49

    West Linn 60, Nelson 51

    West Valley (Yakima), Wash. 61, Hermiston 55

    Westside Christian 58, Oregon Episcopal 51

    Willamette Valley Christian 62, C.S. Lewis 21

    Wilsonville 58, Putnam 27

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Ridgeview vs. Henley, ccd.

    ___

