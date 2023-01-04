Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alsea 48, Eddyville 12
Bandon 56, Illinois Valley 41
Canby 81, Hillsboro 29
Cascade 88, Marist 35
Century 61, South Salem 53
Chiloquin 47, Crosspoint Christian 43
Churchill 59, South Eugene 57
Clackamas 76, Liberty 74, 3OT
Cleveland 72, Benson 69
Columbia Christian 54, Valor Christian 33
Coquille 58, Marshfield 56
Country Christian 61, Trinity 19
Cove 58, Condon 35
Crater 50, Mazama 49
Crosshill Christian 47, St. Paul 39
Damascus Christian 50, St. Stephens Academy 43
De La Salle 90, Catlin Gabel 36
Falls City/Kings Valley Charter Co-op 64, Oregon School for Deaf 23
Gold Beach 80, Waldport 42
Hidden Valley 51, St. Mary’s 37
Hillsboro 70, Sardinia Eastern Brown, Ohio 53
Jesuit 70, Sheldon 22
La Salle 69, Milwaukie / Milwaukie Acad. 47
Lakeridge 86, Sunset 85, OT
Lincoln 92, McDaniel 32
Mitchell/Spray 84, Central Christian 31
Mohawk 52, Mapleton 24
Monroe 53, Toledo 20
Mountainside 46, Sherwood 44
Myrtle Point 50, Siuslaw 47
N. Clackamas Christian 60, Southwest Christian 44
North Marion 81, Scappoose 43
North Salem 53, Eagle Point 51, OT
Oakland 49, Reedsport 30
Open Door 61, Knappa 36
Parkrose 61, David Douglas 59
Parma, Idaho 50, Nyssa 43
Pleasant Hill 63, La Pine 29
Portland Adventist 61, Horizon Christian Tualatin 52
Portland Waldorf 67, Grand View Christian 25
River View, Wash. 35, Riverside 26
Roosevelt 62, Grant 60
Roseburg 59, Thurston 47
Santiam Christian 58, Sheridan 35
Scio 62, Jefferson 54
Sisters 51, Elmira 46
Southridge 86, Glencoe 29
Sprague 54, Forest Grove 50
Stayton 61, Estacada 54
Touchet, Wash. 61, Irrigon 53
Trinity Lutheran 66, Bonanza 55
Union 53, Weston-McEwen 45
Vale 65, Weiser, Idaho 58
Wells 71, Franklin 49
West Linn 60, Nelson 51
West Valley (Yakima), Wash. 61, Hermiston 55
Westside Christian 58, Oregon Episcopal 51
Willamette Valley Christian 62, C.S. Lewis 21
Wilsonville 58, Putnam 27
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Ridgeview vs. Henley, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/