Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
A.L. Johnson 60, University Charter 52
Appalachian 43, Victory Chr. 14
Bob Jones 51, Vestavia Hills 48
Calhoun 40, Bessemer City 38
Central - Clay County 41, Randolph County 23
Clay-Chalkville 53, Lee-Huntsville 46
Guntersville 52, Brindlee Mountain 18
Hazel Green 87, Central-Tuscaloosa 30
Ider 66, Valley Head 49
Marion County 66, Lamar County 54
New Hope 54, St. John Paul II Catholic 42
Northridge 63, Spain Park 24
Opelika 56, LaFayette 21
Park Crossing 62, Brewbaker Tech 59
Park Crossing 64, Catholic-Montgomery 57
Pelham 53, Center Point 18
Plainview 71, Crossville 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Wadley vs. Woodland, ccd.
