Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 17, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A.L. Johnson 60, University Charter 52

Appalachian 43, Victory Chr. 14

Bob Jones 51, Vestavia Hills 48

Calhoun 40, Bessemer City 38

Central - Clay County 41, Randolph County 23

Clay-Chalkville 53, Lee-Huntsville 46

Guntersville 52, Brindlee Mountain 18

Hazel Green 87, Central-Tuscaloosa 30

Ider 66, Valley Head 49

Marion County 66, Lamar County 54

New Hope 54, St. John Paul II Catholic 42

Northridge 63, Spain Park 24

Opelika 56, LaFayette 21

Park Crossing 62, Brewbaker Tech 59

Park Crossing 64, Catholic-Montgomery 57

Pelham 53, Center Point 18

Plainview 71, Crossville 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Wadley vs. Woodland, ccd.

___

