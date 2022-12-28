Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Berkeley Springs 53, Northern Garrett, Md. 40
Greenbrier East 54, South Charleston 53
Huntington 65, S. Point, Ohio 51
John Marshall 69, Salineville Southern, Ohio 36
Lisbon David Anderson, Ohio 51, Oak Glen 47
Ripley 54, Ravenswood 53
Sissonville 47, Sherman 40
Winfield 54, Nitro 38
Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase=
Wheeling Park 80, Byesville Meadowbrook, Ohio 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Montcalm vs. Bath County, Va., ppd.
