Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berkeley Springs 53, Northern Garrett, Md. 40

Greenbrier East 54, South Charleston 53

Huntington 65, S. Point, Ohio 51

John Marshall 69, Salineville Southern, Ohio 36

Lisbon David Anderson, Ohio 51, Oak Glen 47

Ripley 54, Ravenswood 53

Sissonville 47, Sherman 40

Winfield 54, Nitro 38

Todd Kalivoda Holiday Showcase=

Wheeling Park 80, Byesville Meadowbrook, Ohio 16

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Montcalm vs. Bath County, Va., ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

