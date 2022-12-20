Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Blackford 53, Monroe Central 48
Cascade 55, Owen Valley 43
Cass 39, Eastern (Greentown) 28
Christian Academy 52, Medora 16
Columbia City 76, Ft. Wayne Concordia 50
Dubois 61, Shoals 34
Elkhart Christian 62, Gary 21st Century 31
N. Miami 69, Taylor 12
South Vigo 33, Covington 26
Woodlan 47, Angola 30
Central Christian Tournament=
First Round=
Indpls Herron 47, Horizon Christian 42
Delphi Tournament=
First Round=
Delphi 52, Winamac 18
Pioneer 64, Frankfort 16
Rossville 38, N. Montgomery 31
Tri-County 63, N. Newton 28
___
