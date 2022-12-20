AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 20, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Blackford 53, Monroe Central 48

Cascade 55, Owen Valley 43

Cass 39, Eastern (Greentown) 28

Christian Academy 52, Medora 16

Columbia City 76, Ft. Wayne Concordia 50

Dubois 61, Shoals 34

Elkhart Christian 62, Gary 21st Century 31

N. Miami 69, Taylor 12

South Vigo 33, Covington 26

Woodlan 47, Angola 30

Central Christian Tournament=

First Round=

Indpls Herron 47, Horizon Christian 42

Delphi Tournament=

First Round=

Delphi 52, Winamac 18

Pioneer 64, Frankfort 16

Rossville 38, N. Montgomery 31

Tri-County 63, N. Newton 28

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.