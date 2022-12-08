AP NEWS
Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 8, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beechwood 79, Bishop Brossart 62

Buckhorn 98, Cordia 23

Cooper 77, Newport Central Catholic 66

Cov. Holy Cross 82, John Hardin 47

Frederick Douglass 77, Lou. Moore 52

Great Crossing 61, Franklin Co. 29

Harlan Co. 63, Knott Co. Central 40

Lloyd Memorial 62, Villa Madonna 28

Perry Co. Central 78, Betsy Layne 67

Scott Co. 69, Lex. Lafayette 58

Spring Valley, W.Va. 69, Raceland 45

Williamstown 81, Dayton 54

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

