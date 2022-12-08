Wednesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beechwood 79, Bishop Brossart 62
Buckhorn 98, Cordia 23
Cooper 77, Newport Central Catholic 66
Cov. Holy Cross 82, John Hardin 47
Frederick Douglass 77, Lou. Moore 52
Great Crossing 61, Franklin Co. 29
Harlan Co. 63, Knott Co. Central 40
Lloyd Memorial 62, Villa Madonna 28
Perry Co. Central 78, Betsy Layne 67
Scott Co. 69, Lex. Lafayette 58
Spring Valley, W.Va. 69, Raceland 45
Williamstown 81, Dayton 54
___
