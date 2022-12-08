Wednesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Acadiana 44, Peabody 24
Brusly 53, Glen Oaks 36
C.E. Byrd 50, Pleasant Hill 39
Country Day 24, Haynes Academy 18
Dunham 44, St. Michael 36
French Settlement 55, Holden 29
Hammond 64, Franklinton 40
Lafayette 54, South Beauregard 38
Lake Arthur 45, Southside 35
Mount Carmel 58, East Jefferson 8
Newman 47, Chapelle 42
North DeSoto 52, North Webster 26
Sterlington 41, Neville 30
Tioga 44, Rapides 9
Walker 73, Doyle 28
Welsh 45, DeRidder 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Northside vs. Jeanerette, ccd.
