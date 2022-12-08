AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Wednesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 8, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Acadiana 44, Peabody 24

Brusly 53, Glen Oaks 36

C.E. Byrd 50, Pleasant Hill 39

Country Day 24, Haynes Academy 18

Dunham 44, St. Michael 36

French Settlement 55, Holden 29

Hammond 64, Franklinton 40

Lafayette 54, South Beauregard 38

Lake Arthur 45, Southside 35

Mount Carmel 58, East Jefferson 8

Newman 47, Chapelle 42

North DeSoto 52, North Webster 26

Sterlington 41, Neville 30

Tioga 44, Rapides 9

Walker 73, Doyle 28

Welsh 45, DeRidder 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Northside vs. Jeanerette, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.