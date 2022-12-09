AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 9, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

C. Milton Wright 85, Bohemia Manor 45

Crofton 55, St. Peter and Paul 49

Easton 62, Parkside 58

Fairfax Christian, Va. 60, Rock Creek Christian Academy 59

Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 51, Salisbury Christian School 48

Hampshire, W.Va. 70, Mountain Ridge 29

Hereford 45, Lansdowne 39

Joppatowne 54, North Harford 39

Montverde Academy, Fla. 64, Bishop Walsh 41

Overlea 79, Loch Raven 70

Patterson Mill 51, Fallston 45

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 85, St. Andrew’s 46

Pikesville 63, Century 62

Queen Annes County 79, James M. Bennett 71

SHABACH! Christian 60, St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va. 40

Sherwood 66, Urbana 62

Tri-State Christian 67, North East 34

Wicomico 70, Kent Island 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

