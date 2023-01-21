Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brooke 65, Steubenville, Ohio 53
Calhoun County 52, Paden City 41
Charleston Catholic 74, Notre Dame 44
George Washington 63, Riverside 25
Greenbrier West 71, Washington 66
Hampshire 44, Berkeley Springs 39
Huntington 71, Cabell Midland 52
Hurricane 65, Winfield 59
James Monroe 55, Bluefield 50
Marietta, Ohio 57, Point Pleasant 45
Martinsburg Christian 48, Odenton Christian School, Md. 38
Mercer Christian 60, Greater Beckley Christian 45
Musselman 65, Martinsburg 60
Parkersburg 68, Wheeling Park 53
Parkersburg South 68, Wheeling Park 53
Scott 68, Logan 59
South Charleston 63, Parkersburg 47
Spring Mills 46, Hedgesville 40
Spring Valley 72, Capital 66
St. Albans 57, Nitro 55
St. Marys 64, Ritchie County 53
Summers County 61, Midland Trail 55
Tolsia 64, Prestonsburg, Ky. 55
Wayne 72, Sissonville 70
Weir 82, Cadiz Harrison Cent., Ohio 77, 2OT
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/