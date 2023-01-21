AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brooke 65, Steubenville, Ohio 53

Calhoun County 52, Paden City 41

Charleston Catholic 74, Notre Dame 44

George Washington 63, Riverside 25

Greenbrier West 71, Washington 66

Hampshire 44, Berkeley Springs 39

Huntington 71, Cabell Midland 52

Hurricane 65, Winfield 59

James Monroe 55, Bluefield 50

Marietta, Ohio 57, Point Pleasant 45

Martinsburg Christian 48, Odenton Christian School, Md. 38

Mercer Christian 60, Greater Beckley Christian 45

Musselman 65, Martinsburg 60

Parkersburg 68, Wheeling Park 53

Parkersburg South 68, Wheeling Park 53

Scott 68, Logan 59

South Charleston 63, Parkersburg 47

Spring Mills 46, Hedgesville 40

Spring Valley 72, Capital 66

St. Albans 57, Nitro 55

St. Marys 64, Ritchie County 53

Summers County 61, Midland Trail 55

Tolsia 64, Prestonsburg, Ky. 55

Wayne 72, Sissonville 70

Weir 82, Cadiz Harrison Cent., Ohio 77, 2OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.