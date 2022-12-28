AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 28, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bellmont 67, Eastside 37

Benton Central 57, Catlin (Salt Fork), Ill. 50

Benton Central 69, N. Vermillion 42

Crawford Co. 36, Henryville 33

Danville 65, Frankfort 11

Eastern (Pekin) 67, Mitchell 33

Eastern Hancock 41, Monroe Central 24

Frankton 68, New Castle 27

Ft. Wayne Snider 62, Ft. Wayne North 29

Garrett 49, Heritage 46

Indpls Attucks 53, Indpls Washington 43

Indpls Tech 37, Indpls Shortridge 25

Jay Co. 57, Yorktown 37

N. Decatur 52, Shenandoah 41

Oak Lawn Richards, Ill. 49, Hammond Central 37

Penn 56, Valparaiso 36

Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 53, Indpls Tindley 50

S. Bend Washington 52, Heritage Hills 31

Shelbyville 44, Franklin Central 41

Tolono Unity, Ill. 36, N. Vermillion 16

Whitko 51, Prairie Hts. 46

Woodlan 45, Haviland Wayne Trace, Ohio 44

Carroll (Flora) Tournament=

Consolation=

Eastern (Greentown) 37, Bethesda Christian 28

Western Boone 55, Covenant Christian 40

First Round=

Carroll (Flora) 59, Western Boone 40

Cass 39, Covenant Christian 19

Tipton 52, Eastern (Greentown) 35

Western 52, Bethesda Christian 38

Semifinal=

Carroll (Flora) 63, Cass 32

Western 56, Tipton 51

Connersville Classic=

Lawrence North 47, Winchester 36

Lawrence North 72, Connersville 39

Winchester 58, Connersville 42

    • Hammond Morton Tournament=

    Pool A=

    Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 77, Hammond Morton 24

    Pool B=

    Edison PSA, Mich. 76, Gary West 15

    Lake Central Tournament=

    Pool A=

    Lake Central 59, Hobart 38

    Lake Central 67, S. Bend Adams 34

    Munster 56, Portage 44

    Portage 56, Hebron 19

    Pool B=

    Lawrence Central 62, Hebron 23

    Lawrence Central 76, Munster 48

    Washington Twp. 52, S. Bend Adams 45

    Washington Twp. 73, Hobart 65

    Lakeland Christian Tournament=

    Pool A=

    Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 59, Lakeland Christian 44

    Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 61, Clinton Christian 12

    Lakeland Christian 55, Clinton Christian 17

    Pool B=

    Faith Christian 65, Granger Christian 35

    Faith Christian 80, Hamilton 25

    Granger Christian 32, Hamilton 27

    Laporte Tournament=

    Championship=

    Highland 32, Hanover Central 30

    First Round=

    Hanover Central 60, LaPorte 28

    Highland 47, Bethany Christian 33

    Third Place=

    Bethany Christian 54, LaPorte 35

    Lebanon Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Greenfield 51, Lafayette Jeff 32

    First Round=

    Indian Creek 54, Greenfield 36

    Indpls Perry Meridian 49, Lowell 47

    Indpls Pike 40, Lebanon 28

    Mooresville 60, Lafayette Jeff 23

    Semifinal=

    Indian Creek 54, Mooresville 51

    North Central (Farmersburg) Tournament=

    N. Central (Farmersburg) 43, Robinson, Ill. 40

    Orleans 63, OPH, Ill. 31

    Robinson, Ill. 42, Orleans 25

    Scottsburg Tournament=

    Pool A=

    Scottsburg 70, W. Washington 30

    Scottsburg 72, Indiana Math and Science Academy 17

    W. Washington 70, Indiana Math and Science Academy 28

    Pool B=

    Charlestown 53, Indpls Chatard 45

    Evansville North 48, Charlestown 43, OT

    Indpls Chatard 54, Evansville North 52

    Triton Central Tournament=

    Consolation=

    Salem 47, Jac-Cen-Del 45

    Southport 55, Lawrenceburg 47

    First Round=

    Bloomington North 66, Lawrenceburg 59

    Heritage Christian 60, Southport 47

    Northeastern 42, Jac-Cen-Del 37

    Triton Central 42, Salem 41, OT

    Semifinal=

    Bloomington North 58, Heritage Christian 48

    Triton Central 50, Northeastern 40

    Twin Lakes Tournament=

    First Round=

    Crown Point 49, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 44, OT

    Rochester 52, N. White 27

    Twin Lakes 75, Clinton Prairie 39

    Westfield 49, Kankakee Valley 32

    Waldron Tournament=

    Championship=

    Batesville 49, Tri-West 27

    First Round=

    Batesville 48, Waldron 21

    Tri-West 54, Switzerland Co. 52

    Third Place=

    Switzerland Co. 58, Waldron 45

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

    All contents © copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.