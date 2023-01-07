AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 8, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GE 75, United South Central 50

Aitkin 51, Two Harbors 47

Austin 52, Byron 43

Blue Earth Area 59, Albert Lea 55

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 82, Hayfield 57

Caledonia 69, Lake City 62

Canby 44, Murray County Central 38

Chatfield 70, Triton 53

Chisago Lakes 71, St. Croix Prep 38

Crookston 54, Menahga 39

Delano 65, New Ulm 53

Edgerton 63, Lakeview 44

Edina 58, Minneapolis Southwest 52

Ely 85, Silver Bay 35

Goodhue 61, Minnehaha Academy 58

Grand Rapids 46, Brainerd 28

Henning 68, Brandon-Evansville 29

Heritage Christian Academy 73, Columbia Heights 65

Hopkins 80, Holy Family Catholic 34

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 70, New Ulm Cathedral 64

Jordan 75, Mahtomedi 74

Kasson-Mantorville 69, St. Peter 66

Lac qui Parle Valley 56, MACCRAY 43

Mankato East 66, Faribault 26

Mankato West 49, Rochester John Marshall 38

Montevideo 61, Luverne 51

Mound Westonka 60, Tartan 40

Mounds Park Academy 66, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 26

Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 61, Hills-Beaver Creek 53

Pequot Lakes 77, Duluth Marshall 48

Pine City 67, Crosby-Ironton 59

Providence Academy 87, Mountain Iron-Buhl 53

Red Wing 53, Bloomington Kennedy 25

Rochester Century 46, Northfield 30

Rochester Lourdes 64, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 56

    • Rothsay 64, Richland, N.D. 54

    Rush City 48, Mora 42

    Southwest Minnesota Christian 77, Dawson-Boyd 30

    Spectrum 38, Maple Lake 31

    St. Michael-Albertville 75, Moorhead 27

    Stewartville 60, Marshall 42

    Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 64, Ortonville 29

    Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 70, Madelia 38

    West Central 58, Fergus Falls 51

    Westbrook-Walnut Grove 59, Adrian/Ellsworth 33

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

