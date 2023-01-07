Saturday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GE 75, United South Central 50
Aitkin 51, Two Harbors 47
Austin 52, Byron 43
Blue Earth Area 59, Albert Lea 55
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 82, Hayfield 57
Caledonia 69, Lake City 62
Canby 44, Murray County Central 38
Chatfield 70, Triton 53
Chisago Lakes 71, St. Croix Prep 38
Crookston 54, Menahga 39
Delano 65, New Ulm 53
Edgerton 63, Lakeview 44
Edina 58, Minneapolis Southwest 52
Ely 85, Silver Bay 35
Goodhue 61, Minnehaha Academy 58
Grand Rapids 46, Brainerd 28
Henning 68, Brandon-Evansville 29
Heritage Christian Academy 73, Columbia Heights 65
Hopkins 80, Holy Family Catholic 34
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 70, New Ulm Cathedral 64
Jordan 75, Mahtomedi 74
Kasson-Mantorville 69, St. Peter 66
Lac qui Parle Valley 56, MACCRAY 43
Mankato East 66, Faribault 26
Mankato West 49, Rochester John Marshall 38
Montevideo 61, Luverne 51
Mound Westonka 60, Tartan 40
Mounds Park Academy 66, Eagle Ridge Academy Charter 26
Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey 61, Hills-Beaver Creek 53
Pequot Lakes 77, Duluth Marshall 48
Pine City 67, Crosby-Ironton 59
Providence Academy 87, Mountain Iron-Buhl 53
Red Wing 53, Bloomington Kennedy 25
Rochester Century 46, Northfield 30
Rochester Lourdes 64, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 56
Rothsay 64, Richland, N.D. 54
Rush City 48, Mora 42
Southwest Minnesota Christian 77, Dawson-Boyd 30
Spectrum 38, Maple Lake 31
St. Michael-Albertville 75, Moorhead 27
Stewartville 60, Marshall 42
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 64, Ortonville 29
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 70, Madelia 38
West Central 58, Fergus Falls 51
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 59, Adrian/Ellsworth 33
