Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 14, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Anderson Co. 51, Collins 46

Ashland Blazer 79, Raceland 46

Beth Haven 96, Lou. Portland Christian 85

Calloway Co. 59, Lou. DeSales 52

Campbell Co. 73, Harrison Co. 48

Carroll Co. 59, Eminence 56

Cooper 51, Ryle 48

Elizabethtown 69, Central Hardin 52

Fleming Co. 57, Rowan Co. 40

George Rogers Clark 85, Montgomery Co. 51

Great Crossing 64, Madison Central 53

Heritage Christian 61, Dawson Springs 59, OT

Lexington Catholic 54, Franklin-Simpson 38

Lou. Ballard 82, Lou. DuPont Manual 54

Lou. Male 69, Lou. Western 56

Murray 62, St. Mary (Paducah) 41

Newport 53, St. Henry 37

North Oldham 71, Meade Co. 36

Oldham County 78, South Oldham 76

Pendleton Co. 76, Robertson County 25

Simon Kenton 53, Walton-Verona 46

Spencer Co. 63, Shelby Co. 37

West Jessamine 58, Mercer Co. 40

