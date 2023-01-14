Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Anderson Co. 51, Collins 46
Ashland Blazer 79, Raceland 46
Beth Haven 96, Lou. Portland Christian 85
Calloway Co. 59, Lou. DeSales 52
Campbell Co. 73, Harrison Co. 48
Carroll Co. 59, Eminence 56
Cooper 51, Ryle 48
Elizabethtown 69, Central Hardin 52
Fleming Co. 57, Rowan Co. 40
George Rogers Clark 85, Montgomery Co. 51
Great Crossing 64, Madison Central 53
Heritage Christian 61, Dawson Springs 59, OT
Lexington Catholic 54, Franklin-Simpson 38
Lou. Ballard 82, Lou. DuPont Manual 54
Lou. Male 69, Lou. Western 56
Murray 62, St. Mary (Paducah) 41
Newport 53, St. Henry 37
North Oldham 71, Meade Co. 36
Oldham County 78, South Oldham 76
Pendleton Co. 76, Robertson County 25
Simon Kenton 53, Walton-Verona 46
Spencer Co. 63, Shelby Co. 37
West Jessamine 58, Mercer Co. 40
