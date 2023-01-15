AP NEWS
Saturday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 15, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alamosa 74, Montezuma-Cortez 51

Cedaredge 63, Olathe 30

Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 72, Cherokee Trail 61

Crowley County 51, Holly 48

Del Norte 45, Cotopaxi 30

Denver East 88, Douglas County 58

Discovery Canyon 58, Rampart 46

Durango 54, Battle Mountain 46

Eagle Ridge Academy 84, Westminster 66

Far Northeast 71, DSST: Montview 63

Fort Collins 85, Brighton 67

Fowler 46, Rocky Ford 29

Grand Junction Central 44, Glenwood Springs 37

Kent Denver 81, Peak to Peak 60

Las Animas 71, Center 49

Mancos 67, Ouray 53

Overland 74, George Washington 73

Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 52, Holyoke 41

Resurrection Christian 61, Lutheran 55

Sand Creek 62, Coronado 58

The Classical Academy 65, Berthoud 39

Widefield High School 74, Mitchell 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

