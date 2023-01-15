Saturday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alamosa 74, Montezuma-Cortez 51
Cedaredge 63, Olathe 30
Cheyenne Central, Wyo. 72, Cherokee Trail 61
Crowley County 51, Holly 48
Del Norte 45, Cotopaxi 30
Denver East 88, Douglas County 58
Discovery Canyon 58, Rampart 46
Durango 54, Battle Mountain 46
Eagle Ridge Academy 84, Westminster 66
Far Northeast 71, DSST: Montview 63
Fort Collins 85, Brighton 67
Fowler 46, Rocky Ford 29
Grand Junction Central 44, Glenwood Springs 37
Kent Denver 81, Peak to Peak 60
Las Animas 71, Center 49
Mancos 67, Ouray 53
Overland 74, George Washington 73
Pine Bluffs, Wyo. 52, Holyoke 41
Resurrection Christian 61, Lutheran 55
Sand Creek 62, Coronado 58
The Classical Academy 65, Berthoud 39
Widefield High School 74, Mitchell 34
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/