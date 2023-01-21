AP NEWS
Friday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 21, 2023 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 55, Winston County 51

Andalusia 77, Slocomb 38

Appalachian 61, Ragland 33

Austin 71, James Clemens 65

Autaugaville 54, Marbury 37

Barbour County 81, Abbeville 76

Bob Jones 55, Florence 39

Carroll-Ozark 73, Rehobeth 46

Clarke County 71, Washington County 40

Cleveland 65, Cold Springs 39

Corner 41, Vincent 38

Elba 66, Pike Liberal Arts 37

Elmore County 76, Holtville 67

Etowah 64, Oneonta 49

Faith Academy 65, LeFlore 43

Florala 67, Hou Co 37

Fyffe 79, Geraldine 56

Geneva 63, Dale County 51

Geneva County 68, Wicksburg 37

Gordo 61, Holy Spirit 53

Guntersville 47, Albertville 45

Hartselle 48, Decatur 41

Helena 50, Briarwood Christian 33

Hewitt-Trussville 61, Chelsea 59

Highland Home 57, Luverne 48

Holly Pond 64, Vinemont 45

Holy Family Catholic 68, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 60

Homewood 57, Minor 44

Hoover 75, Thompson 73

Horseshoe Bend 47, Reeltown 45

Huntsville 66, Mae Jemison 43

Lawrence County 63, Hardin County, Tenn. 48

Linden 54, University Charter 43

Loachapoka 72, Verbena 26

Marengo 56, Sweet Water 54

Mary Montgomery 74, Alma Bryant 48

McAdory 63, Bessemer City 12

Mountain Brook 88, Woodlawn 47

Murphy 49, Saraland 48

Muscle Shoals 53, Athens 49, 2OT

New Hope 56, Madison County 40

Oak Mountain 65, Spain Park 55

    • Opp 46, New Brockton 13

    Phil Campbell 64, Colbert County 61

    Plainview 69, Sylvania 52

    R.C. Hatch 81, A.L. Johnson 42

    Ramsay 60, Jasper 44

    Red Bay 49, Sulligent 41

    Red Level 52, J.F. Shields 46

    Russellville 81, West Point 72

    Scottsboro 97, Fairview 58

    Sheffield 69, Tharptown 41

    Shoals Christian 50, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 45

    Springville 58, Locust Fork 27

    St. James 46, Alabama Christian Academy 27

    T.R. Miller 74, Satsuma 18

    Vigor 56, St. Paul’s 50

    W.S. Neal 46, Straughn 39

    Wenonah 68, Fairfield 62

    West Limestone 38, Tanner 22

    Wilcox Central 64, Prattville Christian Academy 43

    Williamson 68, Elberta 29

    Tournament Game=

    Cottage Hill 74, Mobile Christian 38

    POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

    Central Coosa vs. Dadeville, ccd.

    ___

    Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

