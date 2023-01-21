Friday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 55, Winston County 51
Andalusia 77, Slocomb 38
Appalachian 61, Ragland 33
Austin 71, James Clemens 65
Autaugaville 54, Marbury 37
Barbour County 81, Abbeville 76
Bob Jones 55, Florence 39
Carroll-Ozark 73, Rehobeth 46
Clarke County 71, Washington County 40
Cleveland 65, Cold Springs 39
Corner 41, Vincent 38
Elba 66, Pike Liberal Arts 37
Elmore County 76, Holtville 67
Etowah 64, Oneonta 49
Faith Academy 65, LeFlore 43
Florala 67, Hou Co 37
Fyffe 79, Geraldine 56
Geneva 63, Dale County 51
Geneva County 68, Wicksburg 37
Gordo 61, Holy Spirit 53
Guntersville 47, Albertville 45
Hartselle 48, Decatur 41
Helena 50, Briarwood Christian 33
Hewitt-Trussville 61, Chelsea 59
Highland Home 57, Luverne 48
Holly Pond 64, Vinemont 45
Holy Family Catholic 68, Westminster School at Oak Mountain 60
Homewood 57, Minor 44
Hoover 75, Thompson 73
Horseshoe Bend 47, Reeltown 45
Huntsville 66, Mae Jemison 43
Lawrence County 63, Hardin County, Tenn. 48
Linden 54, University Charter 43
Loachapoka 72, Verbena 26
Marengo 56, Sweet Water 54
Mary Montgomery 74, Alma Bryant 48
McAdory 63, Bessemer City 12
Mountain Brook 88, Woodlawn 47
Murphy 49, Saraland 48
Muscle Shoals 53, Athens 49, 2OT
New Hope 56, Madison County 40
Oak Mountain 65, Spain Park 55
Opp 46, New Brockton 13
Phil Campbell 64, Colbert County 61
Plainview 69, Sylvania 52
R.C. Hatch 81, A.L. Johnson 42
Ramsay 60, Jasper 44
Red Bay 49, Sulligent 41
Red Level 52, J.F. Shields 46
Russellville 81, West Point 72
Scottsboro 97, Fairview 58
Sheffield 69, Tharptown 41
Shoals Christian 50, Lindsay Lane Christian Academy 45
Springville 58, Locust Fork 27
St. James 46, Alabama Christian Academy 27
T.R. Miller 74, Satsuma 18
Vigor 56, St. Paul’s 50
W.S. Neal 46, Straughn 39
Wenonah 68, Fairfield 62
West Limestone 38, Tanner 22
Wilcox Central 64, Prattville Christian Academy 43
Williamson 68, Elberta 29
Tournament Game=
Cottage Hill 74, Mobile Christian 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Central Coosa vs. Dadeville, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/