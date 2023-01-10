Monday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Appleton North 68, Oshkosh West 43
Audubon Tech and Communication 106, Milw. Bay View 59
Birchwood 76, Lake Holcombe 66
Colby 83, Abbotsford 61
Coleman 80, Wausaukee 42
Colfax 62, Prairie Farm 45
Cumberland 68, Spring Valley 58
Eau Claire Memorial 89, Menomonie 54
Fall Creek 46, Elk Mound 45
Fennimore 42, Southwestern 37
Greenwood 50, Gilman 49
Lac Courte Oreilles 86, Mellen 45
Manitowoc Lincoln 68, Green Bay Southwest 58
Martin Luther 70, Adams-Friendship 53
Martin Luther 77, The Prairie School 63
Menasha 66, West De Pere 64
Menominee Indian 60, Oneida Nation 39
Milwaukee School of Languages 74, Tenor/Veritas 28
Milwaukee South 76, Milwaukee Madison 62
Mishicot 73, Sevastopol 49
NE Wis. Christian Home School 61, Saint Thomas Aquinas 45
Neillsville 84, Independence 43
New Glarus 69, Black Hawk 19
Osceola 59, Ellsworth 36
Owen-Withee 57, Thorp 29
Ozaukee 73, University Lake/Trinity 51
Port Washington 80, Marathon 65
Poynette 68, Belleville 67
Prentice 58, Rib Lake 54
Richland Center 51, Lancaster 49
Shell Lake 56, New Auburn 34
Shullsburg 70, Cassville 50
St. Marys Springs 87, North Fond du Lac 32
Stanley-Boyd 59, Cadott 56
Tigerton 60, Lena 29
Wautoma 74, Wild Rose 30
Westfield Area 67, Amherst 63
Weyauwega-Fremont 64, Rosholt 34
Whitnall 70, South Milwaukee 47
Wilmot Union 78, Round Lake, Ill. 41
